Calhoun County golf tournament: Play suspended until Friday due to weather

Calhoun County Golf021.jpg

The Calhoun County Golf Tournament got under way Friday morning at Pine Hill Country Club.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

WHITE PLAINS — The Calhoun County golf tournament's final round for both boys and girls has been postponed until Friday. Tee times are set to begin at 1 p.m.

Heavy rains crept into Northeast Alabama this morning at about 8 when golfers were set to tee off at Pine Hill Country Club in White Plains. Next Friday, play will resume at Pine Hill.