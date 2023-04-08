Calhoun County golf tournament: Play suspended until Friday due to weather

WHITE PLAINS — The Calhoun County golf tournament's final round for both boys and girls has been postponed until Friday. Tee times are set to begin at 1 p.m.
Heavy rains crept into Northeast Alabama this morning at about 8 when golfers were set to tee off at Pine Hill Country Club in White Plains. Next Friday, play will resume at Pine Hill.
White Plains boys and girls hold leads in the team portion of the competition. White Plains boys shot a 306 on Friday and the girls team shot a 257.
The boys hold a 12-shot lead over Oxford who scored a 318. The girls hold a tight three-shot advantage over Alexandria who scored a 260.
Nick Ledbetter of Weaver leads Wyatt Cotney of White Plains by three strokes for the individual leaderboard. Ledbetter shot three-under par for a 69 on Friday, while Cotney scored an even par of 72.
Isabel Rogers shot a 79 Friday to lead all individuals in the girls portion of the competition. Avery Prickett of Alexandria is in second place overall for individuals after shooting an 83.