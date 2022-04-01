 Skip to main content
Calhoun County Golf: Ledbetter, Edwards tied atop boys' leaderboard; Alexandria's Sechrest leads girls' field

calhoun county golf tournament day 1 - 061 tw.jpg

Lauren Sechrest - Alexandria, Calhoun County Golf Tournament at Pine Hill.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Nick Ledbetter has a long memory for a high school junior.

He was just a seventh-grader, eyeing his first Calhoun County golf tournament, when he heard the tale from his current Weaver High School coach, Justin Brown, but it stuck … right in the competitive Ledbetter’s craw.

“Somebody in the coaches’ meeting was like, Weaver does not really have a say so in the county tournament, because Weaver is not good,” Ledbetter said. “He told me that in the seventh grade, and I was like, I’m going to make them think Weaver is something.”

There’s a lot of that going around this weekend’s county tournament at Pine Hill Country Club.

Ledbetter stands tied with White Plains’ Sawyer Edwards for the lead after each player shot a 2-under-par 70 during Friday’s first round.

Defending champion White Plains’ boys hold a commanding lead at 309, 33 strokes ahead of second-place Oxford, but Alexandria’s girls are threatening to end county power White Plains’ string of county titles.

calhoun county golf tournament day 1 - 043 tw.jpg

Nick Ledbetter - Weaver, Calhoun County Golf Tournament at Pine Hill.

Led by tourney leader Lauren Sechrest’s 78, the Valley Cubs shot a 255, seven strokes better than the Wildcats. And yes, ending White Plains’ string of titles, is on Alexandria minds.

“All of us on our team who count for the team score, we’re all seniors,” Sechrest said. “We started our ninth-grade year. That’s the first time we ever picked up a golf club.

“Our first year, we’re shooting 101, 102, so it would mean everything for us to come back and end their streak and win, just because of how far we’ve come..”

White Plains’ girls, the reigning Class 4A-5A state champions, have won the county tournament all five times under sixth-year head coach Chris Randall. The COVID-19 shutdown nixed the 2020 county tournament.

White Plains has won three state titles in girls’ golf, dating back to 2015, becoming what Alexandria had been before the Wildcats’ current run on the county scene. Alexandria won state in 2008 and was a regular contender, and Alexandria’s Jordan Gregoria was co-champion in 2014.

With Ledbetter challenging for medalist on the boys’ side and Alexandria leading team and individual leaderboards, Friday was a day for challengers to rise up.

That comes, of course, with the standard caveat.

“It’s pleasing because we thought we should’ve been a lot closer last year than we were,” Alexandria coach Craig Kiker said. “I think the girls were disappointed last year, so it would be real gratifying to win, but again, it’s only day one.

“Nobody’s going to win or lose today.”

White Plains’ girls won by 43 strokes in 2021, and Sechrest was the runner-up to White Plains’ Abby Gattis by 10 shots.

White Plains’ boys, led by medalist Kenny Okins, won by 127, but 2021 runner-up Edwards is the lone-returnee from the Wildcats’ scoring players who went on to win a Class 4A state title. Ledbetter finished fourth, 10 strokes behind Okins and two behind Edwards.

With that as a backdrop, golfers hit Pine Hill under a blue sky and feeling a chill breeze Friday.

calhoun county golf tournament day 1 - 042 tw.jpg

Sawyer Edwards - White Plains, Calhoun County Golf Tournament at Pine Hill.

The boys’ group of Edwards, Ledbetter, Oxford’s Nic Boyd and Alexandria’s Braxton Tucker drew the biggest following, and they battled through several twists and turns. Boyd led at 2-under par through eight holes, but a bogey and double bogey back-to-back on Nos. 9 and 10 set him back. He finished the day at 75, good for third place.

Ledbetter was third at the turn, four shots behind Boyd, but shot 32 on the back nine. That included four birdies and three in the last four holes.

“It’s the same thing I did last year,” Ledbetter said.

He came into the par-5 18th trailing Edwards by two shots and had to make up ground after topping his attempt to go big off the tee. Ledbetter made up for it on the second shot.

“Had 248 into the wind around the trees and hit a cut 3-wood, and it landed on the fringe,” Ledbetter said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, he’s got a little pressure now.’”

Edwards bogeyed, and Ledbetter birdied to force the tie.

Edwards strung together six pars and three birdies after bogeying No. 4. His highlight shot of the day was his second on the 416-yard, par-4 13th hole. From behind the cart path and street, he fired a line drive that hit on the fringe and rolled onto the green, curling behind the hole.

“I was two feet from being out of bounds, and I had to hit a low drop,” he said. “It rolled up there about 12 feet, and I made the putt.”

Edwards said he and Ledbetter “are buddies, and we both want to win.”

As for White Plains’ boys as a whole, they shot their low round of the season, besting a 310 they shot during spring break at Silver Lakes. Eighth-grader Wyatt Cotney shot 76, Dalton Faulker 78 and Zack Goss 85.

“We’re steadily improving,” Randall said.

2022 Calhoun County golf tournament

Friday

Pine Hill Country Club

Boys

(Top four count toward team score)

White Plains (309)

Sawyer Edwards 70

Wyatt Cotney 76

Dalton Faulkner 78

Zach Goss 85

Cam Hurst 86

Oxford (342)

Nic Boyd 75

Brayden Cochran 86

Mike Tippets 90

Cohen Picton 91

Hayden Coppock 98

Alexandria (346)

Cleat Forrest 83

Braxton Kiker 84

Jamarcus Stokes 86

Braxton Tucker 93

Logan Ponder 95

Weaver (378)

Nick Ledbetter 70

Carson Cason 98

Jackson Williams 101

Hunter Hise 109

John Curtis Reeves 117

Piedmont (387)

Jacob McCurdy 84

Conner Williams 90

Trent Young 104

Coleman Reid 109

Bennett Clemons 116

Jacksonville (398)

Zach Limberis 95

Dakoda Willingham 97

Julian Hill 99

Walker Hobbs 107

Stone Walker 109

Pleasant Valley (440)

Zeke Johnson 104

Brennan Parker 106

Austin Worthy 111

Luke Bridges 119

Noah Pate 137

Individuals

FIsher Prichard (Alexandria) 87

Karson Faulkner (Alexandria) 87

Pierson Otralek (Alexandria) 89

Caleb Gay (Alexandria) 104

Cam Lockridge (Piedmont) 121

Jayden Matthews (Piedmont) 124

Bentley Chandler (Piedmont) 130

Dorian McKechar (Jacksonville) 107

Konnor Mayfield (Weaver) 119

Hayden Heard (Oxford) 126

Chip Mraz (Oxford) 110

Brock Reaves (Oxford) 100

Score Bussey (Oxford) 100

Hudson Harmon (Oxford) 110

Daniel Norred (White Plains) 87

Ethan Turner (White Plains) 89

Noah Holder (White Plains) 97

Girls

(Top three count toward team score)

Alexandria (255)

Lauren Sechrest 78

Emma Ray 87

Emilee Brown 90

Reagan Finley 92

White Plains (262)

Abby Gattis 83

Baylie Webb 85

Isabel Rogers 94

Alivia Ward 102

Pleasant Valley (309)

Marlie Wright 101

Gracie Davis 102

Abby Whisenant 106

Weaver (327)

Carmella Reese 101

Alexis Cleveland 112

Demari Grant 114

Tessa Taubenheim 119

Piedmont (332)

Mayce Chandler 106

Ella Floyd 107

Brookelyn Goss 119

Alley Smith 144

Oxford (368)

Annabelle Page 94

Kaylee LaPlante 137

Abigail Logan 137

Individuals

Marlee Hedgepeth (Alexandria) 107

Avery Prickett (Alexandria) 102

Neveah Foster (Alexandria) 103

Reece Kirkpatrick (Piedmont) 144

Baleigh Bown (Weaver) 120

Reagan Hammack (Jacksonville) 132

Rachel Gattis (White Plains) 107

Maddie Faulkner (White Plains) 110

Allie Presley (White Plains) 112

Madison Boyd (White Plains) 119

Maylee Stewart (White Plains) 130

Addie Crumley (White Plains) 120

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.