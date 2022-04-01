Calhoun County Golf: Ledbetter, Edwards tied atop boys' leaderboard; Alexandria's Sechrest leads girls' field

Nick Ledbetter has a long memory for a high school junior.
He was just a seventh-grader, eyeing his first Calhoun County golf tournament, when he heard the tale from his current Weaver High School coach, Justin Brown, but it stuck … right in the competitive Ledbetter’s craw.
“Somebody in the coaches’ meeting was like, Weaver does not really have a say so in the county tournament, because Weaver is not good,” Ledbetter said. “He told me that in the seventh grade, and I was like, I’m going to make them think Weaver is something.”
There’s a lot of that going around this weekend’s county tournament at Pine Hill Country Club.
Ledbetter stands tied with White Plains’ Sawyer Edwards for the lead after each player shot a 2-under-par 70 during Friday’s first round.
Defending champion White Plains’ boys hold a commanding lead at 309, 33 strokes ahead of second-place Oxford, but Alexandria’s girls are threatening to end county power White Plains’ string of county titles.
Led by tourney leader Lauren Sechrest’s 78, the Valley Cubs shot a 255, seven strokes better than the Wildcats. And yes, ending White Plains’ string of titles, is on Alexandria minds.
“All of us on our team who count for the team score, we’re all seniors,” Sechrest said. “We started our ninth-grade year. That’s the first time we ever picked up a golf club.
“Our first year, we’re shooting 101, 102, so it would mean everything for us to come back and end their streak and win, just because of how far we’ve come..”
White Plains’ girls, the reigning Class 4A-5A state champions, have won the county tournament all five times under sixth-year head coach Chris Randall. The COVID-19 shutdown nixed the 2020 county tournament.
White Plains has won three state titles in girls’ golf, dating back to 2015, becoming what Alexandria had been before the Wildcats’ current run on the county scene. Alexandria won state in 2008 and was a regular contender, and Alexandria’s Jordan Gregoria was co-champion in 2014.
With Ledbetter challenging for medalist on the boys’ side and Alexandria leading team and individual leaderboards, Friday was a day for challengers to rise up.
That comes, of course, with the standard caveat.
“It’s pleasing because we thought we should’ve been a lot closer last year than we were,” Alexandria coach Craig Kiker said. “I think the girls were disappointed last year, so it would be real gratifying to win, but again, it’s only day one.
“Nobody’s going to win or lose today.”
White Plains’ girls won by 43 strokes in 2021, and Sechrest was the runner-up to White Plains’ Abby Gattis by 10 shots.
White Plains’ boys, led by medalist Kenny Okins, won by 127, but 2021 runner-up Edwards is the lone-returnee from the Wildcats’ scoring players who went on to win a Class 4A state title. Ledbetter finished fourth, 10 strokes behind Okins and two behind Edwards.
With that as a backdrop, golfers hit Pine Hill under a blue sky and feeling a chill breeze Friday.
The boys’ group of Edwards, Ledbetter, Oxford’s Nic Boyd and Alexandria’s Braxton Tucker drew the biggest following, and they battled through several twists and turns. Boyd led at 2-under par through eight holes, but a bogey and double bogey back-to-back on Nos. 9 and 10 set him back. He finished the day at 75, good for third place.
Ledbetter was third at the turn, four shots behind Boyd, but shot 32 on the back nine. That included four birdies and three in the last four holes.
“It’s the same thing I did last year,” Ledbetter said.
He came into the par-5 18th trailing Edwards by two shots and had to make up ground after topping his attempt to go big off the tee. Ledbetter made up for it on the second shot.
“Had 248 into the wind around the trees and hit a cut 3-wood, and it landed on the fringe,” Ledbetter said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, he’s got a little pressure now.’”
Edwards bogeyed, and Ledbetter birdied to force the tie.
Edwards strung together six pars and three birdies after bogeying No. 4. His highlight shot of the day was his second on the 416-yard, par-4 13th hole. From behind the cart path and street, he fired a line drive that hit on the fringe and rolled onto the green, curling behind the hole.
“I was two feet from being out of bounds, and I had to hit a low drop,” he said. “It rolled up there about 12 feet, and I made the putt.”
Edwards said he and Ledbetter “are buddies, and we both want to win.”
As for White Plains’ boys as a whole, they shot their low round of the season, besting a 310 they shot during spring break at Silver Lakes. Eighth-grader Wyatt Cotney shot 76, Dalton Faulker 78 and Zack Goss 85.
“We’re steadily improving,” Randall said.
2022 Calhoun County golf tournament
Friday
Pine Hill Country Club
Boys
(Top four count toward team score)
White Plains (309)
Sawyer Edwards 70
Wyatt Cotney 76
Dalton Faulkner 78
Zach Goss 85
Cam Hurst 86
Oxford (342)
Nic Boyd 75
Brayden Cochran 86
Mike Tippets 90
Cohen Picton 91
Hayden Coppock 98
Alexandria (346)
Cleat Forrest 83
Braxton Kiker 84
Jamarcus Stokes 86
Braxton Tucker 93
Logan Ponder 95
Weaver (378)
Nick Ledbetter 70
Carson Cason 98
Jackson Williams 101
Hunter Hise 109
John Curtis Reeves 117
Piedmont (387)
Jacob McCurdy 84
Conner Williams 90
Trent Young 104
Coleman Reid 109
Bennett Clemons 116
Jacksonville (398)
Zach Limberis 95
Dakoda Willingham 97
Julian Hill 99
Walker Hobbs 107
Stone Walker 109
Pleasant Valley (440)
Zeke Johnson 104
Brennan Parker 106
Austin Worthy 111
Luke Bridges 119
Noah Pate 137
Individuals
FIsher Prichard (Alexandria) 87
Karson Faulkner (Alexandria) 87
Pierson Otralek (Alexandria) 89
Caleb Gay (Alexandria) 104
Cam Lockridge (Piedmont) 121
Jayden Matthews (Piedmont) 124
Bentley Chandler (Piedmont) 130
Dorian McKechar (Jacksonville) 107
Konnor Mayfield (Weaver) 119
Hayden Heard (Oxford) 126
Chip Mraz (Oxford) 110
Brock Reaves (Oxford) 100
Score Bussey (Oxford) 100
Hudson Harmon (Oxford) 110
Daniel Norred (White Plains) 87
Ethan Turner (White Plains) 89
Noah Holder (White Plains) 97
Girls
(Top three count toward team score)
Alexandria (255)
Lauren Sechrest 78
Emma Ray 87
Emilee Brown 90
Reagan Finley 92
White Plains (262)
Abby Gattis 83
Baylie Webb 85
Isabel Rogers 94
Alivia Ward 102
Pleasant Valley (309)
Marlie Wright 101
Gracie Davis 102
Abby Whisenant 106
Weaver (327)
Carmella Reese 101
Alexis Cleveland 112
Demari Grant 114
Tessa Taubenheim 119
Piedmont (332)
Mayce Chandler 106
Ella Floyd 107
Brookelyn Goss 119
Alley Smith 144
Oxford (368)
Annabelle Page 94
Kaylee LaPlante 137
Abigail Logan 137
Individuals
Marlee Hedgepeth (Alexandria) 107
Avery Prickett (Alexandria) 102
Neveah Foster (Alexandria) 103
Reece Kirkpatrick (Piedmont) 144
Baleigh Bown (Weaver) 120
Reagan Hammack (Jacksonville) 132
Rachel Gattis (White Plains) 107
Maddie Faulkner (White Plains) 110
Allie Presley (White Plains) 112
Madison Boyd (White Plains) 119
Maylee Stewart (White Plains) 130
Addie Crumley (White Plains) 120