Calhoun County golf: It was a Wildcat Day as White Plains sweeps titles

It was an easy stroll around the course for the White Plains boys and girls golf teams Saturday, as both claimed Calhoun County golf championships.
The boys won by 127 strokes, while the girls took their crown by 43 strokes in the 36-hole at Pine Hill Country Club.
"It was fun out there today," said Chris Randall, the head coach of both White Plains teams. "No drama. Kenny Okins got things off to a great start for the boys with a birdie and an eagle and Abby Gattis just played steady all day for our girls.”
The dominance of White Plains was in scores and in number of players. The Wildcats produced 11 of the top 15 boys golfers with Kenny Okins taking low score honors in the tourney with a two-day total of 66-73—139, which was eight strokes better than the next closest golfer. The Wildcats' girls had six players finish in the top 15, with Abby Gattis winning individual honors with a 159. That was nine strokes ahead of second place.
“These kids love the game," Randall said. "They play it year-round. It's a life sport and fun to coach. These kids will be able to play it when they are 40 years and won’t be able to play tackle football. It is a life sport and you coach it differently.
"It is great for our seniors, who did not get to play last year due to the COVID. ... It is just great watching these kids all make achievements,” said Randall.
The White Plains boys took a 70-shot lead into the second round and were never in any trouble from second-place Oxford, which shot 720. The Wildcats shot 593 in total.
Alexandria placed third with 804. Weaver had 817, Piedmont 871 and Jacksonville 895 to round out the team scoring.
The White Plains girls shot 504, as their division uses the top three individual scores, while the boys use the top four. Alexandria placed second with 547. Pleasant Valley (611), Oxford (654), Piedmont (644) and Weaver (682) rounded out the field. The Donoho girls withdrew after the first round.
The top 15 players made all-county.
Boys
1. Kenny Okins, White Plains, 139
2. Sawyer Edwards, White Plains, 147
3. Wesley Jenkins, White Plains, 147
4. Nick Ledbetter, Weaver, 149
5. Parker Bradley, White Plains, 152
6. Gage Miller, White Plains, 155
7. Riley Boyd, White Plains, 159
8. Austin Roberts, White Plains, 160
9. Trent Lott, Oxford, 162
10. Nick Boyd, Oxford, 163
11. Dalton Faulkner, White Plains, 167
12. Zach Goss, White Plains, 171
13. Daniel Norred, White Plains, 174
14. Wyatt Cotney, White Plains, 176
15. Mike Tippets, Oxford, 180
16. Porter Stokes, White Plains, 180
Girls
1. Abby Gattis, White Plains, 159
2. Lauren Seacrest, Alexandria, 169
3. Baylie Webb, White Plains, 171
4. Isabel Rogers, White Plains, 174
5. Emma Ray, Alexandria, 181
6. Marlie Wright, Pleasant Valley, 187
7. Annabelle Page, Alexandria, 190
8. Gracie Davis, White Plains, 194
9. Alivia Ward, White Plains, 196
10. Emilee Brown, Alexandria, 197
11. Regan Finley, Alexandria, 209
12. Alexis Cleveland, Weaver, 209
13. Mallory Hill, White Plains, 209
14. Kayleigh McGatha, Alexandria, 210
15. Marlee Hedgepath, Alexandria, 213