Calhoun County golf: Alexandria girls repeat as team champs, White Plains' Rogers shines

WHITE PLAINS — The Alexandria Valley Cubs won their second straight Calhoun County girls tournament Friday after play resumed at Pine Hill Country Club.
The final round in the 36-hole event originally was scheduled for April 8, but rain forced the championship round to be delayed.
The Valley Cubs were three strokes behind White Plains after the opening round April 7. Alexandria rallied with a final-round 262 for a total of 522. White Plains finished second at 531.
White Plains’ Isabel Rogers claimed the individual championship with a 36-hole total of 164. Alexandria’s Avery Prickett was a close second at 167.
“It started off kind of rough,” Rogers said. “Then I started making pars, and my coach was hyping me up a little bit, so it made me feel better after I had some rough holes. Then I made some birdies and it just kept getting better. I think I bogeyed my last hole and that was kind of rough.
White Plains coach Chris Randall said that since Rogers is just a junior, maybe she can carry the momentum of this year’s individual county title into her senior season. Randall also said that the win this season could take some pressure off Rogers next year.
“Proud of Isabel, it’s been a goal of hers for a long time,” Randall said. “Really thought she had a chance to win it this year. Isabel’s got a winner's mentality. She’s always where her feet are. She can make a double, miss a short putt, and she has a really mature ability about her to go on to the next hole, the next shot, and be where her feet are.
“She didn’t play her best today. She’d be the first one to tell you that, but she held on and did what it took to win. She knew right where she stood and we’re proud of her for getting across the finish line.”
After the first round, White Plains led Alexandria 257-260.
Avery Prickett led the way for the Valley Cubs on Friday by shooting an 84. Her total of 167 was good enough for second place individually.
“Oh my word, it felt amazing just knowing that, how much we’ve worked as a team, it just felt great,” Prickett said.
Alexandria coach Craig Kiker said he is extremely proud of the team and all the hard work they’ve put in. Kiker also gave a lot of high praise and gratitude to retired hall-of-fame coach Brenard Howard.
“Just really, really proud for our girls,” Kiker said. “They work their tail off, so they deserve it. It’s a testament to Coach Howard and how he works with those girls everyday. He’s retired. He doesn’t get paid any money. He volunteers his time. Coach Howard is amazing.”
Kiker said that the win is what the Valley Cubs needed as they want to be seen as the top team in the county. He gave credit to White Plains for its efforts during the tournament, and he praised the staff at Pine Hill for continuing the tournament after the weather issues last week.
The Oxford Yellow Jackets claimed third place with a 614, and Weaver was fourth at 688.
The all-county tournament team included the top 15 finishers:
1, Isabel Rogers, White Plains, 164
2, Avery Prickett, Alexandria, 167
3, Naveah Foster, Alexandria, 175
4, Annabelle Page, Oxford, 177
5, Marlee Hedgepath, Alexandria, 180
6, Rachel Gattis, White Plains, 183
7, Madelyn Faulkner, White Plains, 189
8, Maylee Stewart, White Plains, 190
9, Savannah Simmons, Alexandria, 200
10, Alexis Cleveland, Weaver, 202
11, Camryn McElroy, White Plains, 204
12, Alli Pressley, White Plains, 205
13, Aubree Cobb, White Plains, 206
14, Chloey Page, Oxford, 214
15, Demari Grant, Weaver, 221