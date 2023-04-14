 Skip to main content
Calhoun County golf: Alexandria girls repeat as team champs, White Plains' Rogers shines

Alexandria won its second straight team championship.

WHITE PLAINS — The Alexandria Valley Cubs won their second straight Calhoun County girls tournament Friday after play resumed at Pine Hill Country Club.

The final round in the 36-hole event originally was scheduled for April 8, but rain forced the championship round to be delayed.

