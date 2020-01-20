Calhoun County girls tournament: White Plains too deep for Jacksonville Christian

JACKSONVILLE -- Jacksonville Christian had the advantage of a game’s experience on the big court at Jacksonville State’ Pete Mathews Coliseum. White Plains had the advantage of a deep bench.
Depth won out Monday in the Calhoun County girls tournament second-round game as the Wildcats snapped a four-game losing streak and defeated Jacksonville Christian 58-43. White Plains, the No. 7 seed, meets No. 2 Sacred Heart on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.
White Plains (8-11) had eight players in uniform Monday. First-year head coach Matt Ford began substituting early and rotated players in and out often. All eight Wildcats scored.
“Normally, I don’t feel like we’re more athletic than the team we’re playing,” Ford said. “I thought we were today and I thought the more possessions the better for us. We were trying to go a little bit deeper on the bench and play a little bit faster.”
Junior forward Lily Ponder dominated the first quarter for White Plains. After JCA’s Rebekah Carter scored an inside basket on a feed from Mia Morales, Ponder canned four short-range baskets over a three minute span then drilled a 3-point shot from the right wing with two minutes left in the first for an 11-2 advantage.
“She was very aggressive, and I’m proud of her for that,” Ford said. “She hadn’t played well the past three or four weeks but the past two games she’s really done a good job staying under control. She got us off to a good start.”
Camden Wilson’s free throw with seven seconds left in the first earned White Plains a 12-2 lead when the quarter closed.
Ponder was solid throughout the game for the Wildcats with points in every quarter. She finished with a game-best 23. Sophomore Angel Bozarth had 11 points, all in the second half.
“She started playing more aggressive,” Ford said of Bozarth. “I hadn’t seen that out of her really all year long. I hope that’s something we can see more of.”
Junior Kaylee Johnson scored nine points overall, seven in the second quarter. Freshman Shaniya Calloway’s seven points came in the second half.
White Plains led 44-20 after three quarters. JCA (12-8) avoided a running clock in the fourth quarter by outscoring the Wildcats 23-14. Carter tallied seven of her nine points in the fourth. Eighth-grade guard Karli Barnwell got all five of her points in the fourth.
Senior point Kylie Cupp, dogged by early foul problems, scored four of her team-best 13 points in the fourth before picking up her fifth foul with 5:21 to play. Abbie Stovall was 4-for-4 at the free throw line in the final period. Morales, who finished with 12 points, netted one of her three 3-pointers in the final eight minutes.
Calhoun County tournament
Friday’s scores
Girls
No. 12 Piedmont 49, No. 13 Donoho 25
Boys
No. 12 Ohatchee 78, No. 13 Donoho 56
Saturday’s scores
Girls
No. 14 Weaver 42, No. 11 Faith Christian 30
No. 10 Jacksonville Christian 55, No. 15 Wellborn 24
No. 8 Pleasant Valley 63, No. 9 Saks 28
No. 5 Oxford 59, No. 12 Piedmont 12
Boys
No. 11 Weaver 71, No. 14 Faith Christian 58, OT
No. 10 Pleasant Valley 63, No. 15 Wellborn 37
No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 80, No. 9 Saks 73
No. 5 Sacred Heart 66, No. 12 Ohatchee 45
Monday’s games
Girls
No. 6 Ohatchee 59, No. 14 Weaver 31
No. 7 White Plains 58, No. 10 JCA 43
No. 5 Oxford 43, No. 4 Jacksonville 38
No. 1 Anniston 82, No. 8 Pleasant Valley 37
Boys
No. 6 Piedmont 70 , No. 11 Weaver 31
No. 7 Jacksonville 91, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 71
No. 4 Alexandria 67, No. 5 Sacred Heart 61
No. 1 Oxford 84, No. 8 JCA 47
Tuesday’s games
Girls
No. 3 Alexandria vs. No. 6 Ohatchee, 5:30 p.m.
No. 2 Sacred Heart vs. No. 7 White Plains, 8:30 p.m.
Boys
No. 3 White Plains vs. No. 6 Piedmont, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Anniston vs. No. 7 Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Girls semifinals
No. 5 Oxford vs. Anniston, 4 p.m.
TBD, 7 p.m.
Boys semifinals
Alexandria vs. Oxford, 5:30 p.m.
TBD, 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s games
Girls
Championship, 6 p.m.
Boys
Championship, 8 p.m.