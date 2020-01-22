Calhoun County girls tournament: Sacred Heart beats Alexandria to set up rematch with Anniston

JACKSONVILLE — Sacred Heart earned a Calhoun County finals rematch with Anniston.
The No. 2 seed Cardinals got 20 points from Myiah Harris and rolled past No. 3 Alexandria 65-36 in Wednesday’s semifinals, setting up a clash with top seed Anniston in Friday’s 6 p.m. final.
Anniston beat Sacred Heart 67-46 in last year’s final. This year marks Sacred Heart’s second finals appearance, both under current head coach Marcus Harrell.
“It’s going to be a good game,” Harris said. “It’s going to be a good show to come out and watch.”
The Cardinals (17-6) got there by forcing turnovers and getting offensive rebounds. Both helped them turn a 12-8 lead at the end of the first quarter into a 33-19 lead by halftime.
“We started out pretty quick, and they switched to a 1-3-1, and some of our younger girls didn’t adjust quite so quick as we’d like them to,” Harrell said. “We turned it over seven times pretty quickly.
“We made some adjustments.”
Harris scored 14 points in the first half, nine in the second quarter, but she had help. Alisia Person scored all 13 of her points in the second half. Jordan Sabree added 13 points, and Amiyah Buchanan scored 10.
Alexandria (13-9) got 11 points from Kayleigh Steen, who hit three 3-pointers.
“We turned it over too much, and they got too many offensive rebounds,” Alexandria coach Craig Kiker said. “We had a lot of good looks that didn’t go in, too.
“Third quarter, we closed the gap a little bit, and then they got a couple of turnovers and layups and hit a big 3 and kind of did us in a little bit.”