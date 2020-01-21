Calhoun County girls tournament: Phillips gives Alexandria a critical boost

JACKSONVILLE — At a time when Alexandria’s girls needed a senior, the Valley Cubs had a pretty good sophomore Tuesday.
Point guard Ashley Phillips finished off a 20-point performance with a big bucket and free throws, and third-seeded Alexandria held off No. 6 Ohatchee 52-44 in the Calhoun County tournament quarterfinals in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
The Valley Cubs (13-8) advanced to face No. 2 Sacred Heart in Wednesday’s 7 p.m. semifinal.
“We came out with a little bit of a slow start,” Phillips said. “We definitely have to play better tomorrow night.”
How Alexandria finished mattered most Tuesday.
Ohatchee (12-8) got within one point twice in the fourth quarter, but Alexandria kept answering. Sarah Pelham’s 3-pointer made it 43-39.
“That was very big,” Phillips said. “We needed momentum right there, and she got it.”
Phillips went to work. Her driving basket made it 45-39. She had a key steal and rebound and hit all four of her free throws down the stretch.
“She just does so much for our team,” Alexandria coach Craig Kiker said. “She’s just such a smart player and knows the game so much. I’m excited to see where she is in a couple of years, as a player.”
Ohatchee rallied to within 47-44 on Jazmine Adams’ 15-footer, a Jorda Crook free throw and Tori Vice’s steal and layup.
Kameron Simpson and Kayleigh Steen added 10 points apiece for Alexandria. Steen hit three 3-pointers.
Vice led Ohatchee with 21 points, and Crook added 12. The Indians went 1-1 in the tournament, opening with a 59-31 victory over Weaver on Saturday.
“I was proud of the girls,” Ohatchee coach Bryant Ginn said. “It makes them understand that they belong, that they’re a good team, too. I thought they did that tonight. I thought we realized that, but we just didn’t make enough shots.”