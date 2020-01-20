You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Calhoun County girls tournament: Oxford wins its way to semifinal meeting with Anniston

High school basketball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE -- Akiera Robinson and Lisa Montgomery scored 10 points apiece, and Oxford held Jacksonville to 23 percent shooting in a 43-38 win in the Calhoun County quarterfinals.

The fifth-seeded Yellow Jackets (10-11) will face top-seeded Anniston on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

“We’re ready for it,” Robinson said. “We think we can play with them and, hopefully, win.”

Oxford did it with defense Monday, holding Jacksonville to 16-for-65 shooting. The Golden Eagles also committed 34 turnovers against Oxford’s press.

“We’ve got a lot of quickness at the guards,” Oxford coach Melissa Bennett said. “We struggle in the halfcourt, so adding that element speeds other teams up. They had a lot of passes, especially in the first half, they threw it away, and they had beaten our press, but we closed up.”

Montgomery led Oxford with four steals.

Kayla Broom led Jacksonville (11-8) with 18 points and hit a 3-pointer to bring the Golden Eagles within 41-38 with 2:25 to play, but Oxford answered quickly.

The victory was Oxford’s fourth in as many games. It also marked Oxford’s third victory over Jacksonville in the county tournament in as many years.

“We want to continue to have that confidence and continue to win, especially this far,” Robinson said. “We knew, coming into county, this was going to be big for us.”

Calhoun County tournament

Friday’s scores

Girls

No. 12 Piedmont 49, No. 13 Donoho 25

Boys

No. 12 Ohatchee 78, No. 13 Donoho 56

Saturday’s scores

Girls

No. 14 Weaver 42, No. 11 Faith Christian 30

No. 10 Jacksonville Christian 55, No. 15 Wellborn 24

No. 8 Pleasant Valley 63, No. 9 Saks 28

No. 5 Oxford 59, No. 12 Piedmont 12 

Boys

No. 11 Weaver 71, No. 14 Faith Christian 58, OT

No. 10 Pleasant Valley 63, No. 15 Wellborn 37

No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 80, No. 9 Saks 73 

No. 5 Sacred Heart 66, No. 12 Ohatchee 45 

Monday’s games

Girls

No. 6 Ohatchee 59, No. 14 Weaver 31

No. 7 White Plains 58, No. 10 JCA 43

No. 5 Oxford 43, No. 4 Jacksonville 38

No. 1 Anniston 82, No. 8 Pleasant Valley 37

Boys

No. 6 Piedmont 70 , No. 11 Weaver 31

No. 7 Jacksonville 91, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 71

No. 4 Alexandria 67, No. 5 Sacred Heart 61

No. 1 Oxford 84, No. 8 JCA 47

Tuesday’s games

Girls

No. 3 Alexandria vs. No. 6 Ohatchee, 5:30 p.m.

No. 2 Sacred Heart vs. No. 7 White Plains, 8:30 p.m.

Boys

No. 3 White Plains vs. No. 6 Piedmont, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Anniston vs. No. 7 Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Girls semifinals 

No. 5 Oxford vs. Anniston, 4 p.m.

TBD, 7 p.m.

Boys semifinals

Alexandria vs. Oxford, 5:30 p.m. 

TBD, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Girls

Championship, 6 p.m.

Boys

Championship, 8 p.m.

 

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...