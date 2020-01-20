Calhoun County girls tournament: Oxford wins its way to semifinal meeting with Anniston

JACKSONVILLE -- Akiera Robinson and Lisa Montgomery scored 10 points apiece, and Oxford held Jacksonville to 23 percent shooting in a 43-38 win in the Calhoun County quarterfinals.
The fifth-seeded Yellow Jackets (10-11) will face top-seeded Anniston on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
“We’re ready for it,” Robinson said. “We think we can play with them and, hopefully, win.”
Oxford did it with defense Monday, holding Jacksonville to 16-for-65 shooting. The Golden Eagles also committed 34 turnovers against Oxford’s press.
“We’ve got a lot of quickness at the guards,” Oxford coach Melissa Bennett said. “We struggle in the halfcourt, so adding that element speeds other teams up. They had a lot of passes, especially in the first half, they threw it away, and they had beaten our press, but we closed up.”
Montgomery led Oxford with four steals.
Kayla Broom led Jacksonville (11-8) with 18 points and hit a 3-pointer to bring the Golden Eagles within 41-38 with 2:25 to play, but Oxford answered quickly.
The victory was Oxford’s fourth in as many games. It also marked Oxford’s third victory over Jacksonville in the county tournament in as many years.
“We want to continue to have that confidence and continue to win, especially this far,” Robinson said. “We knew, coming into county, this was going to be big for us.”
Calhoun County tournament
Friday’s scores
Girls
No. 12 Piedmont 49, No. 13 Donoho 25
Boys
No. 12 Ohatchee 78, No. 13 Donoho 56
Saturday’s scores
Girls
No. 14 Weaver 42, No. 11 Faith Christian 30
No. 10 Jacksonville Christian 55, No. 15 Wellborn 24
No. 8 Pleasant Valley 63, No. 9 Saks 28
No. 5 Oxford 59, No. 12 Piedmont 12
Boys
No. 11 Weaver 71, No. 14 Faith Christian 58, OT
No. 10 Pleasant Valley 63, No. 15 Wellborn 37
No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 80, No. 9 Saks 73
No. 5 Sacred Heart 66, No. 12 Ohatchee 45
Monday’s games
Girls
No. 6 Ohatchee 59, No. 14 Weaver 31
No. 7 White Plains 58, No. 10 JCA 43
No. 5 Oxford 43, No. 4 Jacksonville 38
No. 1 Anniston 82, No. 8 Pleasant Valley 37
Boys
No. 6 Piedmont 70 , No. 11 Weaver 31
No. 7 Jacksonville 91, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 71
No. 4 Alexandria 67, No. 5 Sacred Heart 61
No. 1 Oxford 84, No. 8 JCA 47
Tuesday’s games
Girls
No. 3 Alexandria vs. No. 6 Ohatchee, 5:30 p.m.
No. 2 Sacred Heart vs. No. 7 White Plains, 8:30 p.m.
Boys
No. 3 White Plains vs. No. 6 Piedmont, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Anniston vs. No. 7 Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Girls semifinals
No. 5 Oxford vs. Anniston, 4 p.m.
TBD, 7 p.m.
Boys semifinals
Alexandria vs. Oxford, 5:30 p.m.
TBD, 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s games
Girls
Championship, 6 p.m.
Boys
Championship, 8 p.m.