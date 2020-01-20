Calhoun County girls tournament: Ohatchee gets 3-pointers from different sources to defeat Weaver

JACKSONVILLE -- Junior Tori Vice has been the long-range gunner for the Ohatchee girls all season.
When the sixth-seeded Indians made their first appearance in the Calhoun County basketball tournament Monday 3-point shots weren’t falling for Vice. Even with Vice cold from the floor, Ohatchee defeated No. 14 Weaver 59-31. The Indians led 22-4 after one quarter.
“I was hoping we would get going early and we did,” Ohatchee head coach Bryant Ginn said later. “It just wasn’t through her.”
For the first four minutes of play, Ohatchee relied on its inside game to take a 9-0 lead. Freshman Jorda Crook scored seven of those points and sophomore Gracie George had the other basket from close range.
Then senior Jazmine Adams and sophomore Millie Rainwater, the Indians’ starting guards, began to assert themselves from outside the arc.
Adams scored a 3-pointer from the right corner for a 12-0 advantage with 3:26 left in the first quarter. Thirty seconds later, Rainwater connected from the right wing and the Indians were up 15-0. Rainwater’s second triple came from the top of the arc with 22.9 seconds to go in the first and earned her team its 22-4 first-quarter advantage.
Bryant was more surprised that his leading scorers for the game took their outside shots than that they netted them.
“I’ve seen those girls shoot like that at practice. Now, I can’t get them to shoot the ball in the games but in practice they fire it and they hit them all the time,” Ginn said. “I was proud of the overall effort from those two guards stepping up for us.”
Adams had one 3-pointer in the second, one in the third and two in the fourth for a career-best five treys. She finished with 17 points. Rainwater added one trey in the second and one in the third for a total of four. She scored 14 points overall.
“That’s probably the best we’ve shot in a game but we don’t shoot that many outside of Tori,” Ginn said.
After scoring nine points in the first quarter, Crook ended the game with 12 points. George had four points in the first quarter and seven overall.
Ohatchee meets No. 3 Alexandria on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Senior guard Kiese Hubbard led Weaver with 11 points. Junior point guard Haley Homesley and sophomore Tiana Lawrence each scored six points for the Bearcats. Homesley picked up two fouls in the final three minutes of the first quarter.
She added a third 30 seconds into the second quarter and eventually fouled out at the end of the third quarter. Homesley was never the effective scorer she was in Weaver’s opening win over Faith Christian.
Calhoun County tournament
Friday’s scores
Girls
No. 12 Piedmont 49, No. 13 Donoho 25
Boys
No. 12 Ohatchee 78, No. 13 Donoho 56
Saturday’s scores
Girls
No. 14 Weaver 42, No. 11 Faith Christian 30
No. 10 Jacksonville Christian 55, No. 15 Wellborn 24
No. 8 Pleasant Valley 63, No. 9 Saks 28
No. 5 Oxford 59, No. 12 Piedmont 12
Boys
No. 11 Weaver 71, No. 14 Faith Christian 58, OT
No. 10 Pleasant Valley 63, No. 15 Wellborn 37
No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 80, No. 9 Saks 73
No. 5 Sacred Heart 66, No. 12 Ohatchee 45
Monday’s games
Girls
No. 6 Ohatchee 59, No. 14 Weaver 31
No. 7 White Plains 58, No. 10 JCA 43
No. 5 Oxford 43, No. 4 Jacksonville 38
No. 1 Anniston 82, No. 8 Pleasant Valley 37
Boys
No. 6 Piedmont 70 , No. 11 Weaver 31
No. 7 Jacksonville 91, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 71
No. 4 Alexandria 67, No. 5 Sacred Heart 61
No. 1 Oxford 84, No. 8 JCA 47
Tuesday’s games
Girls
No. 3 Alexandria vs. No. 6 Ohatchee, 5:30 p.m.
No. 2 Sacred Heart vs. No. 7 White Plains, 8:30 p.m.
Boys
No. 3 White Plains vs. No. 6 Piedmont, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Anniston vs. No. 7 Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Girls semifinals
No. 5 Oxford vs. Anniston, 4 p.m.
TBD, 7 p.m.
Boys semifinals
Alexandria vs. Oxford, 5:30 p.m.
TBD, 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s games
Girls
Championship, 6 p.m.
Boys
Championship, 8 p.m.