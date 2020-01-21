Calhoun County girls tournament: Hardy sparks Sacred Heart

JACKSONVILLE — Sacred Heart’s girls needed an offensive spark early in their Calhoun County quarterfinal against White Plains, and it came from an eighth-grader.
Serena Hardy scored 14 of her 24 points in the first half, and the second-seeded Cardinals rolled into the semifinals with a 69-34 victory in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Sacred Heart (16-6) will play No. 3-seeded Alexandria on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
“We played pretty good, but we’ve got to stay consistent,” Hardy said.
The Cardinals had a 10-day break before beating Westbrook Christian on Friday then a four-day break before their county-tourney opener. The top four seeds get byes into the quarterfinals.
It showed early, as Sacred Heart ramped up from a 10-point first quarter. Hardy hit two 3-pointers en route to 10 second-quarter points, and the Cardinals led 29-14 at halftime.
“We’ve been talking about defense a lot in practice, trying to ramp up our defense a little bit, and I think that showed,” Sacred Heart coach Marcus Harrell said. “The problem was we were really slow on offense to start out the game.
“Serena Hardy played a big first half as an eighth-grader and gave us a spark on offense when we were struggling, with some of our older players.”
The Cardinals blew the game open with a 32-point third quarter and played the fourth with a running clock.
“We let it get away from us in the third,” White Plains coach Matt Ford said. “We were soft with the basketball. We’ve got to be stronger, and I think I should’ve encouraged them to be more aggressive with the basketball and push it.”
Senior point guard Miyah Harris added 21 points for Sacred Heart, hitting three 3-pointers, all part of her 15-point third quarter.
Lily Ponder paced White Plains with 11 points. The Wildcats (8-12) went 1-1 in the tournament, beating Jacksonville Christian 58-43 in the second round, and will have the rest of the week to prepare for the home stretch of the regular season.
“I feel like we’re getting better,” Ford said. “We had a terrible third quarter and just kept handing them the ball time after time after time, but we played hard. I really do think we’re a better ballclub than we were at the beginning of the year, but this tournament? Not pleased with tonight.”