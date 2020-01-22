Calhoun County girls tournament: Dudley helps Anniston cruise past Oxford

JACKSONVILLE — It’s telling, but Allasha Dudley’s blunt view pretty well sums up the girls’ Calhoun County tournament for top seed Anniston.
“This right here is just, kind of like, practice for us to see where we’re at,” the all-state junior guard said. “Our main focus is defense, so we’ve got to keep the intensity up the rest of the season so we can get our main goal, a state championship.”
Dudley scored 23 points, and the Bulldogs handled No. 5 seed Oxford 61-34 in Wednesday’s semifinals.
Anniston (18-3) will play the winner between No. 2 seed Sacred Heart and No. 3 Alexandria in Friday’s 6 p.m. final. The Bulldogs seek their 20th county title.
Wednesday’s semifinal was never close. Anniston led 21-9 after the first quarter and 39-15 at halftime. A 57-23 edge at third-quarter’s end triggered a running clock in the fourth quarter.
Dudley scored all of her 23 points in the first three quarters. She hit three 3-pointers on the night.
“She’s the coach on the floor,” Anniston coach Eddie Bullock said. “She’s got great basketball IQ. I’m just trying to work on her mental toughness, but she demands a lot of the other team.”
Anniston also got strong performances from its two long, athletic posts. Kiana Montgomery scored 12 points, and Asia Barclay added 10.
Oxford (10-12), which won four consecutive games before Wednesday’s, got 14 points from Akiera Robinson, who hit 10 of 12 free throws.
“We knew they were strong, coming in,” Oxford coach Melissa Bennett said. “Dudley is the best guard in the county, and she proved it. She’s probably the best shooting guard we’ve seen this year, and I thought their post players were what was kind of the difference. They’re special, to be that long and move as well as they do.
“We had some brain lapses that hurt us. We missed several layups early, which kind of made that gap pretty big.”