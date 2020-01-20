Calhoun County girls tournament: Anniston outruns shorthanded Pleasant Valley

JACKSONVILLE — Deep, fast-breaking Anniston proved to be too much for shorthanded Pleasant Valley in Monday’s Calhoun County quarterfinals.
Allasha Dudley scored 24 points, Asia Barclay added 20 and Kiana Montgomery put in 17 as the top-seeded Bulldogs rolled past No. 8 Pleasant Valley 82-37 in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Anniston (17-3) will play fifth-seeded Oxford in Wednesday’s 4 p.m. semifinal.
“I watched them play one time,” Anniston coach Eddie Bullock said. “They’ve got a scrappy team. They’re real aggressive.
“We’re just taking it one game at a time. We’re going to go out and try to play fundamentally sound against them and see how it goes.”
Dudley scored 16 of her points by halftime Monday. Montgomery had 13 by the break, and Barclay had 12 at halftime as Anniston built a 46-19 lead.
“Overall, we played a great game,” Dudley said. “Some things were bad, like defense, we slowed down our defense. We have to keep the intensity up, and don’t slow down and wear the other team out.”
Pleasant Valley (14-10) has eight players on the roster. Starting point guard Rylee Haynes returned after missing the Raiders’ rout of Saks in the second round Saturday with the flu, but Pleasant Valley coach Brad Hood kept her off the ball.
That allowed Macey Roper, who started in Haynes’ place Saturday, more quality time working at point guard against an opponent that challenges ball handlers.
“She grew up tonight,” Hood said. “She never looked intimidated and handled the pressure. She had two turnovers in a game where she had to handle the ball primarily.”
Emma Hood led Pleasant Valley with 12 points, and Karmyn Sparks added 11. The Raiders, having sewn up the right to host their area tournament, will get the rest of the week to rest.
“They grew up tonight,” Hood said. “I told the girls, ‘If you can approach it the way you did tonight, even though the scoreboard didn’t show it, just the level they played tonight just to survive? If they can that through the rest of the regular season and the area tournament, they’ll be back here” for the Northeast Regional.
Calhoun County tournament
Friday’s scores
Girls
No. 12 Piedmont 49, No. 13 Donoho 25
Boys
No. 12 Ohatchee 78, No. 13 Donoho 56
Saturday’s scores
Girls
No. 14 Weaver 42, No. 11 Faith Christian 30
No. 10 Jacksonville Christian 55, No. 15 Wellborn 24
No. 8 Pleasant Valley 63, No. 9 Saks 28
No. 5 Oxford 59, No. 12 Piedmont 12
Boys
No. 11 Weaver 71, No. 14 Faith Christian 58, OT
No. 10 Pleasant Valley 63, No. 15 Wellborn 37
No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 80, No. 9 Saks 73
No. 5 Sacred Heart 66, No. 12 Ohatchee 45
Monday’s games
Girls
No. 6 Ohatchee 59, No. 14 Weaver 31
No. 7 White Plains 58, No. 10 JCA 43
No. 5 Oxford 43, No. 4 Jacksonville 38
No. 1 Anniston 82, No. 8 Pleasant Valley 37
Boys
No. 6 Piedmont 70 , No. 11 Weaver 31
No. 7 Jacksonville 91, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 71
No. 4 Alexandria 67, No. 5 Sacred Heart 61
No. 1 Oxford 84, No. 8 JCA 47
Tuesday’s games
Girls
No. 3 Alexandria vs. No. 6 Ohatchee, 5:30 p.m.
No. 2 Sacred Heart vs. No. 7 White Plains, 8:30 p.m.
Boys
No. 3 White Plains vs. No. 6 Piedmont, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Anniston vs. No. 7 Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Girls semifinals
No. 5 Oxford vs. Anniston, 4 p.m.
TBD, 7 p.m.
Boys semifinals
Alexandria vs. Oxford, 5:30 p.m.
TBD, 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s games
Girls
Championship, 6 p.m.
Boys
Championship, 8 p.m.