You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Calhoun County girls tournament: Anniston outruns shorthanded Pleasant Valley

JSU basketball teaser

Pete Mathews Coliseum on the JSU campus. Photo by Trent Penny / The Anniston Star.

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Deep, fast-breaking Anniston proved to be too much for shorthanded Pleasant Valley in Monday’s Calhoun County quarterfinals.

Allasha Dudley scored 24 points, Asia Barclay added 20 and Kiana Montgomery put in 17 as the top-seeded Bulldogs rolled past No. 8 Pleasant Valley 82-37 in Pete Mathews Coliseum.

Anniston (17-3) will play fifth-seeded Oxford in Wednesday’s 4 p.m. semifinal.

“I watched them play one time,” Anniston coach Eddie Bullock said. “They’ve got a scrappy team. They’re real aggressive.

“We’re just taking it one game at a time. We’re going to go out and try to play fundamentally sound against them and see how it goes.”

Dudley scored 16 of her points by halftime Monday. Montgomery had 13 by the break, and Barclay had 12 at halftime as Anniston built a 46-19 lead.

“Overall, we played a great game,” Dudley said. “Some things were bad, like defense, we slowed down our defense. We have to keep the intensity up, and don’t slow down and wear the other team out.”

Pleasant Valley (14-10) has eight players on the roster. Starting point guard Rylee Haynes returned after missing the Raiders’ rout of Saks in the second round Saturday with the flu, but Pleasant Valley coach Brad Hood kept her off the ball.

That allowed Macey Roper, who started in Haynes’ place Saturday, more quality time working at point guard against an opponent that challenges ball handlers.

“She grew up tonight,” Hood said. “She never looked intimidated and handled the pressure. She had two turnovers in a game where she had to handle the ball primarily.”

Emma Hood led Pleasant Valley with 12 points, and Karmyn Sparks added 11. The Raiders, having sewn up the right to host their area tournament, will get the rest of the week to rest.

“They grew up tonight,” Hood said. “I told the girls, ‘If you can approach it the way you did tonight, even though the scoreboard didn’t show it, just the level they played tonight just to survive? If they can that through the rest of the regular season and the area tournament, they’ll be back here” for the Northeast Regional.

Calhoun County tournament

Friday’s scores

Girls

No. 12 Piedmont 49, No. 13 Donoho 25

Boys

No. 12 Ohatchee 78, No. 13 Donoho 56

Saturday’s scores

Girls

No. 14 Weaver 42, No. 11 Faith Christian 30

No. 10 Jacksonville Christian 55, No. 15 Wellborn 24

No. 8 Pleasant Valley 63, No. 9 Saks 28

No. 5 Oxford 59, No. 12 Piedmont 12 

Boys

No. 11 Weaver 71, No. 14 Faith Christian 58, OT

No. 10 Pleasant Valley 63, No. 15 Wellborn 37

No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 80, No. 9 Saks 73 

No. 5 Sacred Heart 66, No. 12 Ohatchee 45 

Monday’s games

Girls

No. 6 Ohatchee 59, No. 14 Weaver 31

No. 7 White Plains 58, No. 10 JCA 43

No. 5 Oxford 43, No. 4 Jacksonville 38

No. 1 Anniston 82, No. 8 Pleasant Valley 37

Boys

No. 6 Piedmont 70 , No. 11 Weaver 31

No. 7 Jacksonville 91, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 71

No. 4 Alexandria 67, No. 5 Sacred Heart 61

No. 1 Oxford 84, No. 8 JCA 47

Tuesday’s games

Girls

No. 3 Alexandria vs. No. 6 Ohatchee, 5:30 p.m.

No. 2 Sacred Heart vs. No. 7 White Plains, 8:30 p.m.

Boys

No. 3 White Plains vs. No. 6 Piedmont, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Anniston vs. No. 7 Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Girls semifinals 

No. 5 Oxford vs. Anniston, 4 p.m.

TBD, 7 p.m.

Boys semifinals

Alexandria vs. Oxford, 5:30 p.m. 

TBD, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Girls

Championship, 6 p.m.

Boys

Championship, 8 p.m.

 

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...