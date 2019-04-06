OXFORD — Jay Jenkins envisioned quite a different Donoho girls’ soccer team this season.
The Falcons only lost Lily Wiedmer’s 57 goals and Constance Hodges’ 30 assists from a Final Four team, so Jenkins assumed he’d coach more of a defensive-oriented team.
“I didn’t think we were going to be very strong, offensively, quite frankly,” he said. “We expected to win a lot of games 1-0.”
Then seventh-grader Erin Turley transferred in and changed everything.
Donoho powered to a 5-1 victory over top-seeded Sacred Heart on Saturday, clinching the Falcons third county title since the county’s principals voted to added a soccer championship three years ago.
After scored 16 combined goals in the previous two county tournaments, Donoho scored 23 in three county matches this year, also beating Faith Christian 10-0 and Saks 8-0.
The Falcons (8-1) have outscored opponents 52-3 on the season, with three 10-0 games.
Turley, who transferred from Oxford, has made a huge difference, when it comes to keeping things the same for Donoho. After scoring twice and dishing out five assists against Faith on Friday, she lobbed a shot over Sacred Heart goalie Evie Beyerle’s outstretched arms and just inside the crossbar for Donoho’s first goal Saturday, at 39:15 of the first half.
Jenna Stremmel added two goals. Kathleen Seals scored two of her own, piling onto the six she scored against Faith.
Turley called being named the most valuable player “very shocking, honestly, because it’s my first year as a seventh-grader here,” she said.
Jenkins called Turley “deserving,” saying “she owned the game.”
The winning team’s coach chooses the MVP, and Jenkins considered it a no-brainer. Turley has stepped right into the center-midfield role that Hodges played so well for years.
Turley’s prodigious ball handling and speed with the ball, relentlessly attacking the center of an opposition’s defense, makes her “our catalyst,” Jenkins said.
“She puts so much stress on a defense, that it makes her teammates better than they are,” he said. “That is the definition of a most valuable player.”
Jenkins said he knew at the end of last season that Turley would enroll at Donoho, but said he didn’t know what he was getting, It’s one thing for a 12-year-old to show out against other 12-year-olds in club ball.
“When they’re playing against grown women, it’s different,” Jenkins said. “The fact that she is so dominant in that position, I mean, my word … think of how good that little girl is going to be as a senior.
“She’s as good as anybody on the field right now.”
Sacred Heart, on the other hand, was missing its top offensive threat.
Senior Abbie Vingers missed Saturday’s final to attend her prom.
The same was true for Donoho senior starting defender Shelley Phillips, but Vingers had scored the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Donoho on March 11, Vingers scored four goals in the Cardinals’ 6-0 victory over Oxford in Friday’s semifinals.
Angel Nguyen, named the tournament’s most outstanding offensive player, scored Sacred Heart’s lone goal Saturday, a corner kick that found its way into the net when Donoho goalie Maggie Wakefield and another Donoho player collided.
“We win as a team, and it’s a team loss,” Sacred Heart coach Arnaldo Ostolaza said. “One person doesn’t make a team.
“They weren’t in it today, but, like I said, you win and lose as a team.”
Asked for positives, Ostolaza said he “saw a couple of girls who never quit,” naming Nguyen, Beyerle, Sophia Allen and Mary Kate Middlebrook.
Meanwhile, Donoho carries on, gaining strength minus the stars of last year.
“This team is unique,” Jenkins said. “Top to bottom, this is the best team I’ve ever had. I’ve had some really great players, but, top to bottom, there are no weaknesses.”