Junior Hanna Dyar has been a force for White Plains in the annual Calhoun County girls golf tournament since she finished third as an eighth-grader.
She’d played on three straight championship teams but never won the individual title — until Saturday. Dyar held the lead with a 77 on Pine Hill’s par 73 for women after Friday’s first round. She followed that with a 75 on Saturday. Her closest challenger was teammate Caitlyn Lewis, who turned in an 82 Saturday to go with her 80 on Friday.
“This has been a goal for me for so long,” Dyar said. “I’m excited to achieve it but it makes me want to work even harder for next year. … I want to go back-to-back.”
The Wildcats led the team competition by 63 strokes after Friday’s first round. They finished at 477, a monstrous 119 shots ahead of second-place Alexandria. White Plains counted Dyar’s 77, Lewis’ 80 and an 81 by Abby Gattis on Friday. Saturday, it was Dyar’s 75, Lewis’ 82 and another 82 from Baylie Webb as the Wildcats captured a fourth consecutive team title.
“I’m really proud of my teammates. They did awesome. We posted two really good team scores, especially yesterday,” Dyar said. “My team has been so good this season and we’re ready for state.”
Dyar said there was no sense of complacency on Saturday, even with the commanding lead.
“Like coach (Chris) Randall said, ‘This is only halftime. Anything can happen.’ We showed up and showed out both days,” Dyar noted.
Dyar began her round with the first girls’ group on No. 11. She was two over par after her first eight holes with a birdie on No. 12 and three early bogeys. None of that bothered her.
“My mental game has really improved,” she said. “In the past, I would overthink shots or think about my score too much. This year, I’ve totally blocked it out. I focus on each hole, each shot. I don’t even know what I’m shooting until I add it up at the end.”
Dyar shot an even-par 37 on the front nine with a tough birdie on No. 1, another birdie on No. 8 and two bogeys. She finished strong with a par on No. 10.
“I know I do much better when I’m confident. If I question myself or over-think the shot then I know it doesn’t go as well as I’d like it to go,” Dyar said. “I was extremely confident today.”
The 15 players with the best two-day scores earned all-tournament recognition. Dyar, Lewis, Webb and Gattis were the top four. Alliston Arenth, also of White Plains, was fifth. Alexandria’s Ashley Parker broke the string of White Plains players but White Plains seventh-grader Isabel Rogers followed Parker.
Emille Brown and Reagan Finley of Alexandria, Caitlin Roland of Jacksonville, Alexandria’s Lauren Sechrest, Gabby Fagan of Pleasant Valley, Carmella Reese of Weaver, Gracie Davis of Pleasant Valley and Ella Floyd of Piedmont completed the 15 low scorers.