Calhoun County boys tournament: Williams' 19 points helps Alexandria dispatch Sacred Heart

JACKSONVILLE — It’s been nearly a month. The search for smiles in the wake of teammate Kam Crumley’s death grows incrementally more fruitful by the day for Alexandria’s boys.
The Valley Cubs came up with a big smile during Monday’s Calhoun County quarterfinals in Pete Mathews Coliseum
Landan Williams’ free throws down the stretch helped him to finish off a 19-point outing, and the fourth-seeded Valley Cubs held off No. 5 Sacred Heart 67-61 to reach the semifinals.
Alexandria (18-3) will play Oxford or Jacksonville Christian on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
The Valley Cubs clinched the right to host their area tournament with a 54-53 victory over Etowah on Jan. 14, but beating Sacred Heart on Monday marked their biggest victory in non-area play since Christmas day. That’s when Crumley succumbed to injuries and complications stemming from a Dec. 12 automobile accident.
“We’ve just got to keep playing for Kam,” sophomore forward Julian Wright said. “He’s up there looking over us. He’ll want us to keep playing hard like we did tonight.”
Wright made a Kam-like play in a key moment, lunging to the baseline to save Williams’ missed one-hander before it could touch out of bounds. Wright saved the ball to Javais McGhee, who dribbled in for an open layup to give Alexandria a 58-53 lead with 3:30 to play.
Just before that, Wright slid over on defense to force a tie-up under the basket. The alternating-possession arrow pointed Alexandria’s way, and Wright wound up getting layup on the ensuing possession to make it 54-50.
“Julian came up big tonight,” Alexandria coach Jason Johnsons said. “He gets in those passing lanes and just being aggressive tonight.
“That’s what he has to offer. We always encourage him to be aggressive, be aggressive. The more aggressive he is, the more effective he is.”
Alexandria also got Seth Slaton’s 3-point swish from the corner with 2:20 play. It sandwiched between threes from Sacred Heart’s Taishun Hall and Jarek Burroughs and helped Alexandria hold the lead, 61-59, headed into the final two minutes.
Just as big for Alexandria was Landan Williams’ 12-point second half, after Jack Miller’s back-to-back 3-pointers gave Sacred Heart a 31-29 halftime lead. Williams struggled to get the ball in scoring position in the first half.
“They were just sitting in the zone and putting a lot of pressure on our guards,” Johnson said. “Our guards were having a tough time seeing through the pressure seeing the openings inside.”
Williams also went 4-for-4 at the free-throw line in the final 1:14.
“I’m just glad to win and beat those guys,” said Williams, holding an orange No. 11 Crumley jersey that Valley Cubs had on their bench Monday. “It means a lot.”
Alexandria also got 16 points from D’Anthony Walton and 11 from Slayton.
Aaron Moore paced Sacred Heart with 19 points. Hall added 11 and Javen Croft 10,
Alexandria’s victory over Sacred Heart (12-14) came in their first meeting since the Cardinals beat Alexandria in the 2015 final to claim the first of their three county titles. It also means Sacred Heart won’t reach the final for the first time since 2014.
The run of six trips to the finals and three titles was a major marker for Sacred Heart coach Ralpheal Graves and a run of star players, including Kevin Nolan, D.J. Heath, Diante Wood and Jayden Stone.
Stone moved to Kansas after his one year with the program, and Sacred Heart got this season, especially in the backcourt.
“When we went on our run in those first couple of years, nobody saw this,” Graves said. “They didn’t think that could happen.’ ...
“Those kids stayed together, and now, all of a sudden, it becomes a problem because they were whipping up on everybody. Now, here we are again, at the fetal part of it, where you’ve got the little young kids getting experience on the varsity level.”
The Cardinals also continue to play without seniors Cade Landers (ankle) and Mastrianni Marshall (toe), who watched Monday’s game in warmups.
