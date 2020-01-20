Calhoun County boys tournament: Piedmont defeats Weaver for third time in as many tries

JACKSONVILLE -- Piedmont, the No. 6 seed on the boys side of the current Calhoun County basketball tournament, opened their tournament against a familiar opponent Monday morning.
The Bulldogs had played Class 3A, Area 11 foe Weaver twice in the regular season. Each time Piedmont won handily. Monday was no different as the Bulldogs downed the Bearcats 70-31.
Piedmont led 21-3 after one quarter and 60-20 when the third quarter ended, forcing a running clock for the final eight minutes. Now 18-2, the Bulldogs play No. 3 White Plains at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
“They tried to slow it down there early. Once we could get a bucket we could put the press on and get it sped back up. We just played like we have been other than them slowing it down early,” Piedmont head coach JoJo Odam said.
Piedmont needed less than five minutes to open a 13-2 lead. Freshman forward Alex Odam had 10 early points on two 3-point baskets and two short-range shots. Senior forward Silas Thompson contributed a 3-pointer. When the quarter ended, the Bulldogs led 21-3. The younger Odam had 12 points and Thompson had nine after netting another trey and completing an old-fashioned three-point play.
For the game, Piedmont drilled drained 12 triples. Odam and freshman Jack Hayes each connected from outside the arc four times. Thompson added two 3-pointers. Malachi Jackson and Luke Bussey each contributed one.
“We shot it well,” the elder Odam said. “Jack came off the bench and hit four. Alex had four. Silas got us one early. It used to be the dunk energized people. Now, I think the 3 does for some reason. We shot it well. … Maybe it will carry over to tomorrow. We’ll need it tomorrow, too.”
Thompson led all scorers with 22 points and led his team in rebounds with five. Odam contributed 20 points, three assists and three steals. He made 4 of 6 from 3-point land. Hayes finished with 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from long range. He also had two assists and two steals.
In its tournament opener, Weaver rallied from a 15-point deficit in the fourth to force overtime and eventually defeated Faith Christian. The Bearcats couldn’t generate the same kind of magic against Piedmont.
Freshman Tristan Brown led Weaver with 10 points. He netted two 3-pointers and scored eight points in the fourth period. Brendyn Knight and Jackson Williams each added four points for Weaver.
Calhoun County tournament
Friday’s scores
Girls
No. 12 Piedmont 49, No. 13 Donoho 25
Boys
No. 12 Ohatchee 78, No. 13 Donoho 56
Saturday’s scores
Girls
No. 14 Weaver 42, No. 11 Faith Christian 30
No. 10 Jacksonville Christian 55, No. 15 Wellborn 24
No. 8 Pleasant Valley 63, No. 9 Saks 28
No. 5 Oxford 59, No. 12 Piedmont 12
Boys
No. 11 Weaver 71, No. 14 Faith Christian 58, OT
No. 10 Pleasant Valley 63, No. 15 Wellborn 37
No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 80, No. 9 Saks 73
No. 5 Sacred Heart 66, No. 12 Ohatchee 45
Monday’s games
Girls
No. 6 Ohatchee 59, No. 14 Weaver 31
No. 7 White Plains 58, No. 10 JCA 43
No. 5 Oxford 43, No. 4 Jacksonville 38
No. 1 Anniston 82, No. 8 Pleasant Valley 37
Boys
No. 6 Piedmont 70 , No. 11 Weaver 31
No. 7 Jacksonville 91, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 71
No. 4 Alexandria 67, No. 5 Sacred Heart 61
No. 1 Oxford 84, No. 8 JCA 47
Tuesday’s games
Girls
No. 3 Alexandria vs. No. 6 Ohatchee, 5:30 p.m.
No. 2 Sacred Heart vs. No. 7 White Plains, 8:30 p.m.
Boys
No. 3 White Plains vs. No. 6 Piedmont, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Anniston vs. No. 7 Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Girls semifinals
No. 5 Oxford vs. Anniston, 4 p.m.
TBD, 7 p.m.
Boys semifinals
Alexandria vs. Oxford, 5:30 p.m.
TBD, 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s games
Girls
Championship, 6 p.m.
Boys
Championship, 8 p.m.