Calhoun County boys tournament: Piedmont defeats Weaver for third time in as many tries

Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE -- Piedmont, the No. 6 seed on the boys side of the current Calhoun County basketball tournament, opened their tournament against a familiar opponent Monday morning.

The Bulldogs had played Class 3A, Area 11 foe Weaver twice in the regular season. Each time Piedmont won handily. Monday was no different as the Bulldogs downed the Bearcats 70-31.

Piedmont led 21-3 after one quarter and 60-20 when the third quarter ended, forcing a running clock for the final eight minutes. Now 18-2, the Bulldogs play No. 3 White Plains at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

“They tried to slow it down there early. Once we could get a bucket we could put the press on and get it sped back up. We just played like we have been other than them slowing it down early,” Piedmont head coach JoJo Odam said.

Piedmont needed less than five minutes to open a 13-2 lead. Freshman forward Alex Odam had 10 early points on two 3-point baskets and two short-range shots. Senior forward Silas Thompson contributed a 3-pointer. When the quarter ended, the Bulldogs led 21-3. The younger Odam had 12 points and Thompson had nine after netting another trey and completing an old-fashioned three-point play.

For the game, Piedmont drilled drained 12 triples. Odam and freshman Jack Hayes each connected from outside the arc four times. Thompson added two 3-pointers. Malachi Jackson and Luke Bussey each contributed one.

“We shot it well,” the elder Odam said. “Jack came off the bench and hit four. Alex had four. Silas got us one early. It used to be the dunk energized people. Now, I think the 3 does for some reason. We shot it well. … Maybe it will carry over to tomorrow. We’ll need it tomorrow, too.”

Thompson led all scorers with 22 points and led his team in rebounds with five. Odam contributed 20 points, three assists and three steals. He made 4 of 6 from 3-point land. Hayes finished with 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from long range. He also had two assists and two steals.

In its tournament opener, Weaver rallied from a 15-point deficit in the fourth to force overtime and eventually defeated Faith Christian. The Bearcats couldn’t generate the same kind of magic against Piedmont.

Freshman Tristan Brown led Weaver with 10 points. He netted two 3-pointers and scored eight points in the fourth period. Brendyn Knight and Jackson Williams each added four points for Weaver.

Calhoun County tournament

Friday’s scores

Girls

No. 12 Piedmont 49, No. 13 Donoho 25

Boys

No. 12 Ohatchee 78, No. 13 Donoho 56

Saturday’s scores

Girls

No. 14 Weaver 42, No. 11 Faith Christian 30

No. 10 Jacksonville Christian 55, No. 15 Wellborn 24

No. 8 Pleasant Valley 63, No. 9 Saks 28

No. 5 Oxford 59, No. 12 Piedmont 12 

Boys

No. 11 Weaver 71, No. 14 Faith Christian 58, OT

No. 10 Pleasant Valley 63, No. 15 Wellborn 37

No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 80, No. 9 Saks 73 

No. 5 Sacred Heart 66, No. 12 Ohatchee 45 

Monday’s games

Girls

No. 6 Ohatchee 59, No. 14 Weaver 31

No. 7 White Plains 58, No. 10 JCA 43

No. 5 Oxford 43, No. 4 Jacksonville 38

No. 1 Anniston 82, No. 8 Pleasant Valley 37

Boys

No. 6 Piedmont 70 , No. 11 Weaver 31

No. 7 Jacksonville 91, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 71

No. 4 Alexandria 67, No. 5 Sacred Heart 61

No. 1 Oxford 84, No. 8 JCA 47

Tuesday’s games

Girls

No. 3 Alexandria vs. No. 6 Ohatchee, 5:30 p.m.

No. 2 Sacred Heart vs. No. 7 White Plains, 8:30 p.m.

Boys

No. 3 White Plains vs. No. 6 Piedmont, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Anniston vs. No. 7 Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Girls semifinals 

No. 5 Oxford vs. Anniston, 4 p.m.

TBD, 7 p.m.

Boys semifinals

Alexandria vs. Oxford, 5:30 p.m. 

TBD, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Girls

Championship, 6 p.m.

Boys

Championship, 8 p.m.

 

