Calhoun County boys tournament: Oxford uses 24-0 run to take down Alexandria

JACKSONVILLE — Looks like Joel Van Meter’s “greatness” speech carried over from the Calhoun County quarterfinals to the semifinals.
The top-seeded Yellow Jackets reeled off 24 unanswered points in a run that started in the second quarter and ended in the third and downed No. 4 Alexandria 65-34 on Wednesday.
Oxford (16-7) will play the winner between No. 2 seed Anniston and No. 3 White Plains in Friday’s 8 p.m. final in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Van Meter, Oxford’s coach, delivered passionate speeches at halftime and postgame of Oxford’s 84-47 rout of Jacksonville Christian in the quarterfinals. The greatness-all-the-time theme appeared to resonate Wednesday, after Alexandria turned a 26-11 deficit at first quarter’s end into a 31-22 spread.
Oxford took off from there, going 24-0 until Landan Williams’ layup at 2:46 of the third quarter stopped the hemorrhage for Alexandria. Highlights of the run included Justin Moore opening the third quarter with back-to-back dunks on the break and a behind-the-back assist to Rylan Houck off of an inbounds steal, immediately after the second dunk.
“It all started with our defense,” Moore said. “We got two steals for my two dunks, and then I got a steal and the pass, before the timeout. That just gave us a lot of energy.”
Oxford wound up with several dunks. Roc Taylor led the Yellow Jackets with 15 points, and Moore added 14. Zondrick Garrett added 12. Houck and Mont McClendon added 10 apiece.
“You’ve got to give all of the credit to our players,” Van Meter said. “They’ve responded to everything that us as a coaching staff has tried to do with them. They’ve responded to me at halftime. They responded yesterday to some stuff. They responded this morning to Psychology 500.
“They’re just great kids. In the season, you go through a bunch of swings, and they’re resilient. They keep fighting, and they do what we ask them to do.”
Williams scored 18 points to lead Alexandria (15-5), which beat Sacred Heart in the quarterfinals before falling to Oxford.
“We got whipped pretty good,” Alexandria coach Jason Johnson said. “Hats off to Oxford. Our guards just couldn’t handle the press.
“We just need to spit out this ugly taste in our mouth and go into next week and get ready for the area tournament and, hopefully, farther than that.”