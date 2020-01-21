Calhoun County boys tournament: O’Steen makes difference off bench as White Plains boys advance

JACKSONVILLE — It’s hard to overstate what Walker O’Steen’s performance off the bench meant in White Plains’ 54-51 victory over Piedmont in Tuesday’s Calhoun County quarterfinals, but then senior teammate Brody Baker wasn’t one for understatement.
“He’s a sophomore, and he’s got so much ahead of him,” Baker said. “Either me or him is going to be the best one to come out of White Plains.”
Baker scored a team-high 25 points, but O’Steen’s 16 off the bench and a key block down the stretch gave the third-seeded Wildcats (15-10) enough of a second presence to get them to Wednesday’s 8:30 p.m. semifinal against the winner between No. 2-seeded Anniston and No. 7 Jacksonville.
White Plains needed it on a night when Piedmont’s Alex Odam poured in 32 points despite the Wildcats’ best efforts to double- and triple-team him, at times.
“We just had to leave somebody open,” White Plains coach Chris Randall said. “I look up, and he’s got 32? I thought we did a good job on him. I swear.
“He’s got 32, and I’m like, you know, we held him to 32.”
Odam was Piedmont’s lone double-figure scorer, however, which made O’Steen’s performance off the bench that much more important for White Plains.
His biggest play came on defense. With White Plains clinging to a 52-49 lead after he hit one of two free throws with 35.3 seconds to play, Jakari Foster broke open under the basket and caught Odam’s pass. O’Steen broke down, jumped and blocked Foster’s layup attempt.
“Like Coach Randall says, there’s no layups in the fourth quarter,” O’Steen said. “I wasn’t going to give up the layup, and I went for the block.”
As for offense, O’Steen averages eight points a game, with some nights like Tuesday and other nights not so much. He had nine at halftime, all in the second quarter.
“He absolutely carried us in the first half,” Randall said. “Brody can’t play 32 minutes, and when Brody was out, Walker was in. Walker did an unbelievable job of attacking the basket.
“He’s going to make some really good plays, and then he’s going to make some sophomore mistakes, but they’re all attacking plays. They’re all going to the rim, and that’s exactly what we needed at that point.”
O’Steen was big down the stretch, as well. His bucket in the paint answered an Odam three to give White Plains a 51-47 lead.
Trey McFarland scored to bring the Bulldogs within 51-49 at 36.3 seconds, but O’Steen hit hits free throw then got the key block in the next two possessions.
“I just finished more than I normally do,” O’Steen said. “We just needed a win.”
White Plains got a free throw apiece from Quin Wilson and Baker, wrapped around two Odam free throws at 11.5 seconds.
The Bulldogs had one last possession, with McFarland’s save and a quick timeout saving possession at 3.1 seconds, but never got off a shot.
“White Plains did a great job controlling the tempo of the game and playing at their pace,” Piedmont coach Jonathan Odam said. “We also missed some free throws down the stretch that hurt us.”
White Plains got a badly needed victory.
“We have been struggling,” Randall said. “We’ve been up and down. We haven’t won a tough game away from the house since Christmas. Just to get a win in this tournament means a lot.
“I’m just proud for the guys. They needed it, and I needed it.”
Calhoun County tournament
Friday’s scores
Girls
No. 12 Piedmont 49, No. 13 Donoho 25
Boys
No. 12 Ohatchee 78, No. 13 Donoho 56
Saturday’s scores
Girls
No. 14 Weaver 42, No. 11 Faith Christian 30
No. 10 Jacksonville Christian 55, No. 15 Wellborn 24
No. 8 Pleasant Valley 63, No. 9 Saks 28
No. 5 Oxford 59, No. 12 Piedmont 12
Boys
No. 11 Weaver 71, No. 14 Faith Christian 58, OT
No. 10 Pleasant Valley 63, No. 15 Wellborn 37
No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 80, No. 9 Saks 73
No. 5 Sacred Heart 66, No. 12 Ohatchee 45
Monday’s games
Girls
No. 6 Ohatchee 59, No. 14 Weaver 31
No. 7 White Plains 58, No. 10 JCA 43
No. 5 Oxford 43, No. 4 Jacksonville 38
No. 1 Anniston 82, No. 8 Pleasant Valley 37
Boys
No. 6 Piedmont 70 , No. 11 Weaver 31
No. 7 Jacksonville 91, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 71
No. 4 Alexandria 67, No. 5 Sacred Heart 61
No. 1 Oxford 84, No. 8 JCA 47
Tuesday’s games
Girls
No. 3 Alexandria 52, No. 6 Ohatchee 44
No. 2 Sacred Heart 69, No. 7 White Plains 34
Boys
No. 3 White Plains 54, No. 6 Piedmont 51
No. 2 Anniston 60, No. 7 Jacksonville 45
Wednesday’s games
Girls semifinals
No. 5 Oxford vs. No. 1 Anniston, 4 p.m.
No. 3 Alexandria vs. No. 2 Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Boys semifinals
No. 4 Alexandria vs. No. 1 Oxford, 5:30 p.m.
No. 3 White Plains vs. No. 2 Anniston, 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s games
Girls
Championship, 6 p.m.
Boys
Championship, 8 p.m.