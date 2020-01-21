You are the owner of this article.
Calhoun County boys tournament: Kite flies Anniston past Jacksonville

012120_Anniston_Jacksonville bbkb_006 tp.jpg

Anniston's Antonio Kite pushes the ball past Jacksonville's Radanis Kirksey. The Anniston Bulldogs played the Jacksonville Golden Eagles in the quarterfinal round of the Callhoun County basketball tournament Tuesday at JSU. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Antonio Kite has great games, but then come those Antonio Kite moments. Those so Antonio Kite moments.

It was late in Anniston’s 60-45 victory over Jacksonville in Tuesday’s Calhoun County tournament quarterfinals in Pete Mathews Coliseum. Kite, Anniston’s exciting sophomore point guard, dribbled up top while Anniston coach Torry Brown looked toward the baseline, calling a play.

Before Brown could look back, Kite had swished his second long-bomb 3-pointer in less than a minute. Chalk it up to standing orders, which Kite has followed since he was an eighth-grader and wondering aloud if Brown wanted him to run a called play.

“I said, ‘Son, the plays are for everybody else, not you,’” Brown recalled Tuesday.

Kite poured in 28 points, and No. 2-seeded Anniston (15-7) separated from No. 7 Jacksonville with a 12-0 run to end the third quarter. The Bulldogs earned semifinal showdown with No. 3 White Plains on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

Ok. Enough nuts and bolts for now. Back to Kite, known better as “Spoodie.” Even as he rose from the lower grade levels, his nickname ran just ahead of his reputation as the next great thing in Calhoun County high school basketball.

He scored 20 second-half points Tuesday as Anniston broke open a 30-30 game midway through the third quarter.

It wasn’t all Kite. Anniston’s 1-2-2 defense, with Mark Toyer up top and Kwame Milton haunting passing lanes, turned up a notch, producing rapid-fire easy runouts that led to a 42-30 Anniston lead going into the fourth quarter.

Kite scored four of those points, putting back his own miss two possessions before breaking out for a signature slam to make it 36-30.

“That guy, I’m telling you, I think he’s one of the best players in the state,” Jacksonville coach Cordell Hunt said. “I haven’t seen everybody in the state, but I’d like to see somebody that plays the game a little better and a little harder than him.

“Q Long did a good job of containing him for most of the night, but, eventually, he just got hot.”

Kite flashed through the lane for a catch and finish to make it 44-34.

It was 48-38 when the volleyball line, about 30 feet out, and a lot of space between him and the nearest gold uniform looked inviting. Launch, splash.

Next time down came that Kite moment. Brown called out his play, and Kite saw space and the volleyball line inviting again.

He was doing his job, per Brown’s halftime instructions.

“He told me I’ve got to take more shots,” Kite said. “When I take more shots, the defense closes in on me, and I can dish it to my teammates.”

Kite hit 12 of 28 shots and got an assist from Milton, who scored 15 points. Anniston’s zone, which the Bulldogs practiced in games leading up to the county tournament just to get back into the zone habit, held Jacksonville to 16-for-48 shooting (33 percent) and forced 16 turnovers.

Donavon McCain scored 18 points to keep the Golden Eagles in it until Kite and the Bulldogs popped. Kite ended the game by dribbling the clock down before attempting a driving dunk on McCain.

“I wanted him, no lie,” Kite said. “He’s a big talker.”

The dunk bounced off the rim, but Brown knows to shrug such things off.

“It works every time, right?” he said. “You say, ‘No, no, no … great job, son.’”

Calhoun County tournament

Friday’s scores

Girls

No. 12 Piedmont 49, No. 13 Donoho 25

Boys

No. 12 Ohatchee 78, No. 13 Donoho 56

Saturday’s scores

Girls

No. 14 Weaver 42, No. 11 Faith Christian 30

No. 10 Jacksonville Christian 55, No. 15 Wellborn 24

No. 8 Pleasant Valley 63, No. 9 Saks 28

No. 5 Oxford 59, No. 12 Piedmont 12 

Boys

No. 11 Weaver 71, No. 14 Faith Christian 58, OT

No. 10 Pleasant Valley 63, No. 15 Wellborn 37

No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 80, No. 9 Saks 73 

No. 5 Sacred Heart 66, No. 12 Ohatchee 45 

Monday’s games

Girls

No. 6 Ohatchee 59, No. 14 Weaver 31

No. 7 White Plains 58, No. 10 JCA 43

No. 5 Oxford 43, No. 4 Jacksonville 38

No. 1 Anniston 82, No. 8 Pleasant Valley 37

Boys

No. 6 Piedmont 70 , No. 11 Weaver 31

No. 7 Jacksonville 91, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 71

No. 4 Alexandria 67, No. 5 Sacred Heart 61

No. 1 Oxford 84, No. 8 JCA 47

Tuesday’s games

Girls

No. 3 Alexandria 52, No. 6 Ohatchee 44

No. 2 Sacred Heart 69, No. 7 White Plains 34

Boys

No. 3 White Plains 54, No. 6 Piedmont 51

No. 2 Anniston 60, No. 7 Jacksonville 45

Wednesday’s games

Girls semifinals

No. 5 Oxford vs. No. 1 Anniston, 4 p.m.

No. 3 Alexandria vs. No. 2 Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Boys semifinals

No. 4 Alexandria vs. No. 1 Oxford, 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 White Plains vs. No. 2 Anniston, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Girls

Championship, 6 p.m.

Boys

Championship, 8 p.m.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

