Calhoun County boys tournament: Kite flies Anniston past Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE — Antonio Kite has great games, but then come those Antonio Kite moments. Those so Antonio Kite moments.
It was late in Anniston’s 60-45 victory over Jacksonville in Tuesday’s Calhoun County tournament quarterfinals in Pete Mathews Coliseum. Kite, Anniston’s exciting sophomore point guard, dribbled up top while Anniston coach Torry Brown looked toward the baseline, calling a play.
Before Brown could look back, Kite had swished his second long-bomb 3-pointer in less than a minute. Chalk it up to standing orders, which Kite has followed since he was an eighth-grader and wondering aloud if Brown wanted him to run a called play.
“I said, ‘Son, the plays are for everybody else, not you,’” Brown recalled Tuesday.
Kite poured in 28 points, and No. 2-seeded Anniston (15-7) separated from No. 7 Jacksonville with a 12-0 run to end the third quarter. The Bulldogs earned semifinal showdown with No. 3 White Plains on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.
Ok. Enough nuts and bolts for now. Back to Kite, known better as “Spoodie.” Even as he rose from the lower grade levels, his nickname ran just ahead of his reputation as the next great thing in Calhoun County high school basketball.
He scored 20 second-half points Tuesday as Anniston broke open a 30-30 game midway through the third quarter.
It wasn’t all Kite. Anniston’s 1-2-2 defense, with Mark Toyer up top and Kwame Milton haunting passing lanes, turned up a notch, producing rapid-fire easy runouts that led to a 42-30 Anniston lead going into the fourth quarter.
Kite scored four of those points, putting back his own miss two possessions before breaking out for a signature slam to make it 36-30.
“That guy, I’m telling you, I think he’s one of the best players in the state,” Jacksonville coach Cordell Hunt said. “I haven’t seen everybody in the state, but I’d like to see somebody that plays the game a little better and a little harder than him.
“Q Long did a good job of containing him for most of the night, but, eventually, he just got hot.”
Kite flashed through the lane for a catch and finish to make it 44-34.
It was 48-38 when the volleyball line, about 30 feet out, and a lot of space between him and the nearest gold uniform looked inviting. Launch, splash.
Next time down came that Kite moment. Brown called out his play, and Kite saw space and the volleyball line inviting again.
He was doing his job, per Brown’s halftime instructions.
“He told me I’ve got to take more shots,” Kite said. “When I take more shots, the defense closes in on me, and I can dish it to my teammates.”
Kite hit 12 of 28 shots and got an assist from Milton, who scored 15 points. Anniston’s zone, which the Bulldogs practiced in games leading up to the county tournament just to get back into the zone habit, held Jacksonville to 16-for-48 shooting (33 percent) and forced 16 turnovers.
Donavon McCain scored 18 points to keep the Golden Eagles in it until Kite and the Bulldogs popped. Kite ended the game by dribbling the clock down before attempting a driving dunk on McCain.
“I wanted him, no lie,” Kite said. “He’s a big talker.”
The dunk bounced off the rim, but Brown knows to shrug such things off.
“It works every time, right?” he said. “You say, ‘No, no, no … great job, son.’”
Calhoun County tournament
Friday’s scores
Girls
No. 12 Piedmont 49, No. 13 Donoho 25
Boys
No. 12 Ohatchee 78, No. 13 Donoho 56
Saturday’s scores
Girls
No. 14 Weaver 42, No. 11 Faith Christian 30
No. 10 Jacksonville Christian 55, No. 15 Wellborn 24
No. 8 Pleasant Valley 63, No. 9 Saks 28
No. 5 Oxford 59, No. 12 Piedmont 12
Boys
No. 11 Weaver 71, No. 14 Faith Christian 58, OT
No. 10 Pleasant Valley 63, No. 15 Wellborn 37
No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 80, No. 9 Saks 73
No. 5 Sacred Heart 66, No. 12 Ohatchee 45
Monday’s games
Girls
No. 6 Ohatchee 59, No. 14 Weaver 31
No. 7 White Plains 58, No. 10 JCA 43
No. 5 Oxford 43, No. 4 Jacksonville 38
No. 1 Anniston 82, No. 8 Pleasant Valley 37
Boys
No. 6 Piedmont 70 , No. 11 Weaver 31
No. 7 Jacksonville 91, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 71
No. 4 Alexandria 67, No. 5 Sacred Heart 61
No. 1 Oxford 84, No. 8 JCA 47
Tuesday’s games
Girls
No. 3 Alexandria 52, No. 6 Ohatchee 44
No. 2 Sacred Heart 69, No. 7 White Plains 34
Boys
No. 3 White Plains 54, No. 6 Piedmont 51
No. 2 Anniston 60, No. 7 Jacksonville 45
Wednesday’s games
Girls semifinals
No. 5 Oxford vs. No. 1 Anniston, 4 p.m.
No. 3 Alexandria vs. No. 2 Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Boys semifinals
No. 4 Alexandria vs. No. 1 Oxford, 5:30 p.m.
No. 3 White Plains vs. No. 2 Anniston, 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s games
Girls
Championship, 6 p.m.
Boys
Championship, 8 p.m.