Calhoun County boys tournament: Jacksonville races to opening win

JACKSONVILLE -- Kyre' Maynor scored 21 points to pace five Jacksonville players in double figures, and the Golden Eagles opened county-tourney play by flirting with 100 points in a 91-71 win over Pleasant Valley.
Caden Johnson added 14 points and Donavon McCain 11 for the Golden Eagles (18-3) on Monday. Cam Johnson and Yessman Green added 10 apiece, and Jacksonville got 23 points from its bench.
“We just wanted to come out strong and just wanted to play as a team and take the dub home,” Maynor said.
The victory sets up Tuesday’s quarterfinal showdown between No. 2-seeded Anniston and No. 7 Jacksonville.
“It’s a great opportunity for our program,” Jacksonville coach Cordell Hunt said. “The guys look forward to the challenge.”
Pleasant Valley (10-11) got 21 points from Joshua Ballew, backing up his 16-point performance against Wellborn on Saturday. Garrett Cranmer added 16.
“Josh Ballew had a good tournament. He shot the ball well,” Pleasant Valley coach Ryan Chambless said. “Brody (Phillips) played pretty well against Wellborn. Garrett Cranmer played great today. He kept us going. He was very consistent the whole game.
“We just have to play consistent. I think we had 10 turnovers in the first quarter and end up losing by 20. I’m proud that we kept playing.”
Calhoun County tournament
Friday’s scores
Girls
No. 12 Piedmont 49, No. 13 Donoho 25
Boys
No. 12 Ohatchee 78, No. 13 Donoho 56
Saturday’s scores
Girls
No. 14 Weaver 42, No. 11 Faith Christian 30
No. 10 Jacksonville Christian 55, No. 15 Wellborn 24
No. 8 Pleasant Valley 63, No. 9 Saks 28
No. 5 Oxford 59, No. 12 Piedmont 12
Boys
No. 11 Weaver 71, No. 14 Faith Christian 58, OT
No. 10 Pleasant Valley 63, No. 15 Wellborn 37
No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 80, No. 9 Saks 73
No. 5 Sacred Heart 66, No. 12 Ohatchee 45
Monday’s games
Girls
No. 6 Ohatchee 59, No. 14 Weaver 31
No. 7 White Plains 58, No. 10 JCA 43
No. 5 Oxford 43, No. 4 Jacksonville 38
No. 1 Anniston 82, No. 8 Pleasant Valley 37
Boys
No. 6 Piedmont 70 , No. 11 Weaver 31
No. 7 Jacksonville 91, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 71
No. 4 Alexandria 67, No. 5 Sacred Heart 61
No. 1 Oxford 84, No. 8 JCA 47
Tuesday’s games
Girls
No. 3 Alexandria vs. No. 6 Ohatchee, 5:30 p.m.
No. 2 Sacred Heart vs. No. 7 White Plains, 8:30 p.m.
Boys
No. 3 White Plains vs. No. 6 Piedmont, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Anniston vs. No. 7 Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Girls semifinals
No. 5 Oxford vs. Anniston, 4 p.m.
TBD, 7 p.m.
Boys semifinals
Alexandria vs. Oxford, 5:30 p.m.
TBD, 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s games
Girls
Championship, 6 p.m.
Boys
Championship, 8 p.m.