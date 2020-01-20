You are the owner of this article.
Calhoun County boys tournament: Jacksonville races to opening win

Jacksonville's Kyre' Maynor lays the ball in by Pleasant Valley's Justin Winningham during the Pleasant Valley vs Jacksonville boys Calhoun County Basketball Tournament game at JSU's Pete Mathews Coliseum. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE -- Kyre' Maynor scored 21 points to pace five Jacksonville players in double figures, and the Golden Eagles opened county-tourney play by flirting with 100 points in a 91-71 win over Pleasant Valley.

Caden Johnson added 14 points and Donavon McCain 11 for the Golden Eagles (18-3) on Monday. Cam Johnson and Yessman Green added 10 apiece, and Jacksonville got 23 points from its bench.

“We just wanted to come out strong and just wanted to play as a team and take the dub home,” Maynor said.

The victory sets up Tuesday’s quarterfinal showdown between No. 2-seeded Anniston and No. 7 Jacksonville.

“It’s a great opportunity for our program,” Jacksonville coach Cordell Hunt said. “The guys look forward to the challenge.”

Pleasant Valley (10-11) got 21 points from Joshua Ballew, backing up his 16-point performance against Wellborn on Saturday. Garrett Cranmer added 16.

“Josh Ballew had a good tournament. He shot the ball well,” Pleasant Valley coach Ryan Chambless said. “Brody (Phillips) played pretty well against Wellborn. Garrett Cranmer played great today. He kept us going. He was very consistent the whole game.

“We just have to play consistent. I think we had 10 turnovers in the first quarter and end up losing by 20. I’m proud that we kept playing.”

Calhoun County tournament

Friday’s scores

Girls

No. 12 Piedmont 49, No. 13 Donoho 25

Boys

No. 12 Ohatchee 78, No. 13 Donoho 56

Saturday’s scores

Girls

No. 14 Weaver 42, No. 11 Faith Christian 30

No. 10 Jacksonville Christian 55, No. 15 Wellborn 24

No. 8 Pleasant Valley 63, No. 9 Saks 28

No. 5 Oxford 59, No. 12 Piedmont 12 

Boys

No. 11 Weaver 71, No. 14 Faith Christian 58, OT

No. 10 Pleasant Valley 63, No. 15 Wellborn 37

No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 80, No. 9 Saks 73 

No. 5 Sacred Heart 66, No. 12 Ohatchee 45 

Monday’s games

Girls

No. 6 Ohatchee 59, No. 14 Weaver 31

No. 7 White Plains 58, No. 10 JCA 43

No. 5 Oxford 43, No. 4 Jacksonville 38

No. 1 Anniston 82, No. 8 Pleasant Valley 37

Boys

No. 6 Piedmont 70 , No. 11 Weaver 31

No. 7 Jacksonville 91, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 71

No. 4 Alexandria 67, No. 5 Sacred Heart 61

No. 1 Oxford 84, No. 8 JCA 47

Tuesday’s games

Girls

No. 3 Alexandria vs. No. 6 Ohatchee, 5:30 p.m.

No. 2 Sacred Heart vs. No. 7 White Plains, 8:30 p.m.

Boys

No. 3 White Plains vs. No. 6 Piedmont, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Anniston vs. No. 7 Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Girls semifinals 

No. 5 Oxford vs. Anniston, 4 p.m.

TBD, 7 p.m.

Boys semifinals

Alexandria vs. Oxford, 5:30 p.m. 

TBD, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Girls

Championship, 6 p.m.

Boys

Championship, 8 p.m.

 

