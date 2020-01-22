Calhoun County boys tournament: Anniston closes out White Plains to advance to final

JACKSONVILLE — White Plains’ boys justified their No. 3 seed in the Calhoun County tournament. Problem was, Anniston closed out to justify its No. 2 seed Wednesday.
The Bulldogs hit 13 of 17 free throws in the fourth quarter and held their game challengers to two points in the final 3:44. The Wildcats’ late risks became runouts that fattened the final margin to 61-50 in their Calhoun County semifinal in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Anniston (16-7) advanced to Friday’s 8 p.m. title game against top seed Oxford.
White Plains (16-11) came away from the county tournament feeling much better than when it arrived. The feeling reminded Wildcats coach Chris Randall of words from former Anniston coach Schuessler Ware.
“We’ve been on a rough stretch, and I can’t put into words how many close games we’ve played,” Randall said. “I was probably a little too mean to us. This is probably the toughest schedule I’ve ever put together. It’s been brutal, but it’s with a purpose.
“Coach Ware always said, schedule as hard as you can, and you’re zero-and-zero when the area tournament starts. Nobody cares what you’re record is then. Get your guys bruised up and bloodied.”
Both teams came away feeling pushed Wednesday.
Antonio Kite led Anniston with 18 points. Kwame Milton added 17 and Daveon Dukes 11.
Brody Baker’s 21 points and Quin Wilson’s 10 helped White Plains stay close for 31 minutes. The Wildcats led 26-23 at halftime.
“They did a really good job early in our little trap press, or tempo press,” Anniston coach Torry Brown said. “They got that big middle (Baker), and they made some shots, and we were fortunate at halftime to just be down two or three.”
The Bulldogs didn’t start to separate until the final 3:44, when they went four corners and White Plains went cold. Milton hit all four of his free throws down the stretch, and Kite hit both of his.
“I’m one of the best free-throw shooters, and we were in the double bonus, so we were trying to get the ball either to me or Antonio Kite,” Milton said.
Down 51-48 at 3:44, White Plains missed four 3-point tries down the stretch … Jacob Wheeler and Walker O’Steen once apiece and Wilson twice.
“They can close out so fast, and they’re so long,” Randall said. “It distracts you a little bit. Missing the 3s had more to do with their contest than anything else.”
Baker’s driving shot at 35 seconds left marked the Wildcats’ lone bucket in that stretch, bringing the Wildcats within 55-50.
“You score a bucket against them, and you feel like you’ve scored a touchdown. It’s so hard to score against them because they’re so athletic and well-coached.”
That’s part of the challenge Anniston will bring against Oxford on Friday.
“Oxford is really good,” Brown said. “To me, they have probably the most dominant force in the county down low in Zondrick Garrett. He just changes so much offensively and defensively … but we’ve got good players, too.”
White Plains turns the corner, toward postseason.
“It’s something we can build on and, hopefully, finish the season strong,” Randall said. “I was proud of our guys and their composure. The moment wasn’t too big for them. We didn’t turn it over. We just didn’t make shots.”