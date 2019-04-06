OXFORD — Oxford’s boys soccer team, having just beaten top-seeded Saks 2-0 to win the Calhoun County tournament, basked in its moment. The Yellow Jackets got their trophy, danced as Jacket backers sang “Olay!” and posed for a team picture.
Their former coach, now the Saks coach, wanted a moment, too, calling both teams in for a group picture.
“I built this team,” Dwight McDonald reasoned aloud.
After the game, Saks and former Oxford coach Dwight McDonald calls for a group picture with both teams. pic.twitter.com/v2UMZGqqmx— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) April 7, 2019
Indeed, storylines collided in Saturday’s county finals at Choccolocco Park.
Oxford beat Saks in the final for the second year in a row, both under second-year coach Aaron Barrett. Tournament most valuable player Misa Reyes scored both Oxford goals, hitting from 20 yards out on the left side at 29:38 of the first half and connecting on a shot that ricocheted off a Saks player with 6:06 left in the half.
For the second year in a row, Oxford beat the top seed. The Yellow Jackets won 10-2 in 2018.
#CalhounSoccer19 champ Oxford claims its trophy. pic.twitter.com/m3RMioqdQb— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) April 7, 2019
Both years, significant injuries impacted Saks. The Wildcats lost goalie Javier Castillo for the season just before the county tournament in 2018. A year later, Saks awaits wouldbe goalie Roilan Torres’ recovering from a football-season knee injury. Midfielder Anthony Cornejo saw limited action Saturday because of a hamstring injury sustained in the semifinals, against Donoho.
Jakorius Watkins, who has 26 goals on the season, played with a groin injury Saturday.
The Wildcats (13-1) lost for the first time this season.
“It’s a tough loss, and 13-1 is tough, but we’ve got the playoffs ahead of us,” said McDonald, who told Cornejo “the playoffs are more important” when pulling him out of the action in the first half.
Not that McDonald didn’t want to win. He coached at Oxford for seven years. His final Oxford team lost the inaugural county-tourney final, in 2017, to Donoho, partly because the timing of the game forced some of his players had to miss the game for religious reasons.
McDonald departed for the chance to become an assistant principal. After a year of commuting to Birmingham, he took the Saks job.
“I’m happy for Oxford, because they have some good kids over there,” McDonald said. “A lot of those kids, I seen them as seventh-graders, and they were in my program. …
“I’m happy for them, but then I’m sad for my guys, but last year we lost this thing 10-2, and this year, it’s 2-0, so we’re getting closer.”
There were plenty of mixed emotions to go around. Reyes, who scored 44 goals in his final season with McDonald, called his former coach’s call for a group picture “something special.”
“He’s the reason why I got a chance of playing varsity soccer at a very young age,” Reyes said. “I feel like I developed because of him, and I give all of the thanks to him.”
As for beat McDonald’s new team, Reyes put it succinctly.
“It’s a little sour,” he said, “but I love the sweetness of it.”
Oxford, a Class 6A program, had a 2-7-1 record when drawing the tourney’s No. 3 seed. As it was with last year’s championship, which also came without the tourney’s top seed, this year’s championship validated Oxford’s schedule.
“At the end of the, I feel like we always knew that we were the best team in the county,” Barrett said. “Your record doesn’t show what kind of team you are. It’s the teams you play and how you play and how you overcome adversity that makes a team a, I guess, champion, now that we’ve won it.
“That’s what I’ve been trying to preach to them the past two years. We’ve got to play the tough opposition. At the end of the day, you want to win trophies, and that’s what we’re here to do.”