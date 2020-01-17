Calhoun County basketball tournament: Piedmont girls, Ohatchee boys advance

JACKSONVILLE — With no seniors, no juniors and only two sophomores on the roster, wins haven’t come easily for the Piedmont girls this basketball season. In the opening game of the Calhoun County basketball tournament Friday at Jacksonville State’s Pete Mathews Coliseum, coach Terrace Ridley started two eighth-graders, two freshmen and one sophomore and the Bulldogs, the No. 12 seed, still found a way to defeat No. 13 Donoho 49-25.
“I told them, ‘You’re a great group of girls, that a lot of people look at that roster and say that’s a junior high or JV team that came down here and won in the county tournament so just be happy and celebrate,’” Ridley said.
Piedmont (7-11) will play again today at 6 p.m. against No. 5 Oxford. Their third consecutive win earned the Bulldogs a second game in the county tournament. Piedmont defeated Class 3A, Area 9 foe Weaver on Tuesday and downed Saks, another Area 9 opponent, Thursday.
“I really do think those two nights played a big part in how they played tonight because their confidence is up,” Ridley said. “When you’ve played well two nights in a row it’s got to carry over to another night.”
It helped that Piedmont started on a 10-0 run. Eighth-grade guard Ava Pope hit a 3-point basket on her team’s first possession. Sophomore center Z’Hayla Walker followed with two inside baskets. When Pope nailed a second trey with 5:50 still to go in the first quarter, the Bulldogs led 10-0.
Victoria O’Neil got Donoho on the board with a 3-pointer at the five-minute mark of the first but the Falcons (2-12) never got closer than six points the rest of the evening. The Bulldogs led 16-9 after one quarter, 25-12 at halftime and 35-17 after three quarters.
Piedmont made solid interior passes throughout the game. Freshman forward Lele Ridley benefited most. Ridley had a career-high 24 points, most coming on open looks in the paint. She added 16 rebounds for a double-double, blocked six shots, handed out three assists and made two steals.
Walker finished with nine points and four rebounds. Pope scored eight points and made four steals. Freshman Armoni Perry had four points and four assists.
O’Neil, who connected on a 3-point attempt in each of the first three quarters, was 2-for-2 at the free throw line and led Donoho with 11 points. Point guard Julie Cleckler scored six points for the Falcons. Campbell Hagan and Janie Sills each netted four points.
Boys
No. 12 seed Ohatchee entered Friday’s Calhoun County boys tournament game against No. 13 Donoho off a 13-point loss to Pleasant Valley on Thursday. The Indians quickly put that loss behind them and defeated the Falcons 76-56. Ohatchee used its transition game to open an 8-0 lead. Junior point guard Trey Pesnell had three quick baskets and senior Austin Wyatt scored one. With the game just three minutes old, Ohatchee led 15-2, forcing first-year Donoho head coach Korielle Beavers to call a timeout.
“We play well when we get out and go in transition,” said Indians’ coach Bryant Ginn. “I was a little bit worried about last night. We had a tough game. I worried about coming in today, legs up under us, how we’d do and we came out on fire and that’s what we had to do tonight.”
The Indians led 25-10 after one quarter. It would have been worse but Amari Smedley and Drew Williamson of Donoho each scored an unanswered basket in the final 45 seconds.
Ohatchee led 49-30 at halftime. Pesnell had 16 of his team-best 25 points in the first half. Briley Hale had 10 points for the Indians and Cam Foushee scored nine points. Ten of Ohatchee’s 11 players scored.
Smedley led Donoho with 28 points. Williamson scored 15, including three 3-point baskets, and was 3-for-3 at the foul line. Grant Steed ended with nine points for Donoho (1-15).
Ohatchee, now 8-11, meets No. 5 Sacred Heart today at 7:30 p.m.