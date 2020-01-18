Calhoun County basketball girls tourney: Shorthanded Pleasant Valley rolls

JACKSONVILLE — The healthy roster keeps thinning for Pleasant Valley’s girls, but the Raiders keep winning.
No. 8-seeded Pleasant Valley took control with 14 unanswered points in the second quarter and rolled past No. 9 Saks 63-28 in Saturday’s second-round action in the Calhoun County tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Saks led 11-10 after one quarter and 15-10 in the second quarter, but the Raiders responded with their run.
Two Karmyn Sparks free throws put Pleasant Valley up 44-24 by the 2:15 mark of the third quarter. A Gracie Hood 3-pointer in the fourth quarter made it a 30-point game and started the running clock.
Pleasant Valley coach Brad Hood couldn’t sub. A team that has an eight-person roster, the Raiders went without point guard Rylee Haynes, who has the flu.
“A couple more have a touch of it,” Hood said.
It means more of a challenge when the Raiders take on top-seeded Anniston on Monday, but Sparks said the Raiders will be ready to play.
“Anniston, they’re a really good team,” said Sparks, who scored a game-high 24 points Saturday. “Everybody knows that. That’s not even a joke. They’re the number-one seed, but we’re not coming in here playing Monday thinking, ‘Oh, we’re just going to come in here and get beat’
“Our job Monday is to come in here and play basketball. That’s what it’s going to take. We can’t just come in here and lay an egg and think, ‘Oh, this is Anniston; we’ve got to play scared.’ We’re coming in here to play. We’re going to play basketball. If we’re going to lose, we’re going to lose playing hard.”
Macey Roper, who took over at point guard for Haynes, added 13 points, and Emma Hood scored 10.
Saks (6-9) got 12 points from Teana Edwards.
“Being last year, we got beat by 30 or 40 points a game, to actually have an opportunity, we’re coming out to compete and building the program,” first-year Saks coach Dwight McDonald said. “That’s the most important thing. It’s not about wins and losses this year. It’s about building a foundation for the program going forward, and I think they’re doing a good job of that.”
Weaver 42, Faith Christian 30: No. 14-seeded Weaver beat No. 11 Faith Christian to record the first upset of this year's Calhoun County basketball tournament.
The Bearcats outscored Faith 15-2 over the final five minutes of the fourth quarter, turning a 28-27 deficit into a win.
Junior Haley Homesley scored five points in the run. Sophomore reserve Tiana Lawrence had four and seniors Kiese Hubbard and Kayleigh Hindsman each scored three points in the explosion.
“Homesley and Kiese were the only girls who really played on last year’s team that went to the regionals. The other girls are new,” Weaver head coach Gary Atchley said. “We’re trying to figure out how to play with them. I hope we figure it out before the season is over because it’s coming up quick.”
Faith’s last lead came with 6:12 to play on a baseline jumper by sophomore Anna Strauntman that put the Lions up 28-27. A steal by Homesley led to a fast break layup for Hubbard with 4:57 on the clock and sparked Weaver’s final push. Thirty seconds later, Lawrence hit two free throws and the Bearcats led 31-28. Lawrence was 4 of 4 at the line in the fourth quarter and 6 of 6 for the game.
“It was huge,” Atchley said of Lawrence’s free throws. “She came in and did a great job tonight.”
On the ensuing possession for the Bearcats, Homesley grabbed a teammate’s short shot and put it in off the glass. Faith senior Sydnee Johnson made a baseline floater with three minutes left, cutting Weaver’s advantage to 33-30. Hindsman and Homesley each netted a 3-point basket in the next 90 seconds. Two more free throws by Lawrence and one from Hubbard completed the scoring.
Homesley was the story for the Bearcats in the first quarter. She scored 11 of Weaver’s 13 points in the period on four inside baskets and one trey. She had two more treys in the second quarter for six of Weaver’s 10 points. Homesley finished with four triples and 22 points for the day.
“Everything we do revolves around Homesley,” Atchley said. “I need her to shoot well. I need her to dribble well. I need her to play defense well. We all kind of feed off her.”
Ariana Arevalo finished with 10 points for Faith Christian. Strautman had eight points. Johnson, who drew a lot of attention from Weaver defenders when Faith Christian had the ball, scored seven points.
Hubbard had nine points, Lawrence six and Hindsman five for Weaver.
Oxford 59, Piedmont 12: Oxford shut out Piedmont 20-0 in the first quarter and rolled from there to run the Yellow Jackets’ winning streak to three games.
Oxford (8-11), the fifth seed, will play No. 4 Jacksonville on Monday at 3 p.m. Piedmont, a team with no juniors or seniors, fell to 5-11.
“We didn’t shoot well, but we pushed the ball better than we have been,” Oxford coach Melissa Bennett said. “That’s something we’ve been working on.
“It’s a good way to start out. It’s good to get an extra game in. Any time you can play here and get one extra game, it’s a good experience for the girls.”
Justice Woods, who took an elbow in the head in a victory over Talladega on Friday, fought off a headache to tie Kaleah Taylor for the team lead with 14 points.
“I think I did pretty well, because last night I got hit in the head real hard,” Woods said. “I head a headache, but I took some medicine, and I was ready to get back out on the court.”
Oxford’s three-game winning streak includes a 44-38 victory at Benjamin Russell on Monday.
Lele Ridley paced Piedmont with four points. The Bulldogs had three field goals.
Jacksonville Christian 55, Wellborn 24: No. 10-seeded Jacksonville Christian head coach Katy Miller Bryant didn’t feel her team played inspired basketball against No. 15 Wellborn in Saturday’s win over the Panthers.
The Thunder led the Calhoun County tournament game 12-1 after one quarter and 24-10 at intermission when eighth-grader Karli Barnwell netted a 3-point basket with four seconds to play in the first half. However, JCA had lost two area games earlier in the week and Bryant was looking for signs of improvement Saturday. She let that be known at halftime.
“We just came out flat and that’s what I was telling them,” Bryant said. “We want to make a run in the county tournament but our thing here is we’re trying to get better to get past area. When we got in at halftime, I was like, ‘Guys, we’ve got to start focusing on the big plan.’ We weren’t running the plays. Our defense was flat. I thought we were honestly just playing lazy. We didn’t have any fast breaks and I like to play fast.”
Senior point guard Kylie Cupp put a smile on her coach’s face quickly in the third quarter. Cupp scored consecutive baskets on give-and-go plays with passes to and from freshman forward Rebekah Carter then netted a 3-point basket for a 31-14 lead. Carter followed with a 3-pointer from the right wing. A steal by Carter led to her three-point play and a 37-14 advantage with five minutes to go in the third. .
“Without a doubt, Kylie’s been our leader all year,” Bryant said. “When she plays well the other ones feed off her.”
Cupp finished with 28 points. Carter scored 11 points. Mia Morales had a pair of treys in the first half and ended with seven points. A fast-break basket by Barnwell with 4:52 to play gave her five points for the game, earned the Thunder a 54-24 lead and put the running-clock in motion. Abbie Stovall scored four points for JCA.
Wellborn got points from eight players but remained winless on the season. Jayla Lowe, Kylie Hardy and Cloie Adkison scored four points apiece for the Panthers. Brook Singleton and Blakley Cupp had three points each. Alyssa Morgan, Katelyn Hulsey and Annelies Boot each tallied two points.
Calhoun County tournament
Friday’s scores
Girls
No. 12 Piedmont 49, No. 13 Donoho 25
Boys
No. 12 Ohatchee 78, No. 13 Donoho 56
Saturday’s scores
Girls
No. 14 Weaver 42, No. 11 Faith Christian 30
No. 10 Jacksonville Christian 55, No. 15 Wellborn 24
No. 8 Pleasant Valley 63, No. 9 Saks 28
No. 5 Oxford 59, No. 12 Piedmont 12
Boys
No. 11 Weaver 71, No. 14 Faith Christian 58, OT
No. 10 Pleasant Valley 63, No. 15 Wellborn 37
No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 80, No. 9 Saks 73
No. 5 Sacred Heart 66, No. 12 Ohatchee 45
Monday’s games
Girls
No. 6 Ohatchee vs. No. 14 Weaver, 9 a.m.
No. 7 White Plains vs. No. 10 JCA, noon
No. 4 Jacksonville vs. Oxford, 3 p.m.
No. 1 Anniston vs. No. 8 Pleasant Valley, 6 p.m.
Boys
No. 6 Piedmont vs. No. 11 Weaver, 10:30 a.m.
No. 7 Jacksonville vs. No. 10 Pleasant Valley, 1:30 p.m.
No. 4 Alexandria vs. Sacred Heart, 4:30 p.m.
No. 1 Oxford vs. No. 8 JCA, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
Girls
No. 3 Alexandria vs. Ohatchee-Weaver winner, 5:30 p.m.
No. 2 Sacred Heart vs. White Plains-JCA winner, 8:30 p.m.
Boys
No. 3 White Plains vs. Piedmont-Weaver winner, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Anniston vs. Jacksonville-Pleasant Valley winner, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Girls
Semifinals, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Boys
Semifinals, 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s games
Girls
Championship, 6 p.m.
Boys
Championship, 8 p.m.