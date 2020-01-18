Calhoun County basketball boys tourney: JCA lives up to its No. 8 seeding

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville Christian got to answer the question of whether the Class 1A Thunder’s sterling record and No. 8 seed in the Calhoun County tournament was deserved Saturday.
The answer? See ya Monday, when JCA plays top-seeded Oxford.
Eli Fair hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 28 seconds left in regulation, and center Chase Vinson’s 28 points and 17 rebounds powered JCA to an 80-73 victory over No. 9 Saks in Saturday’s second-round action.
Kobe Messer added 22 points and 10 boards as JCA, 17-4 and 1A’s ninth-ranked team in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, validated what JCA coach Tommy Miller called “by far” the highest seed for the Thunder’s boys in the county tournament.
JCA won first-round games the last two years, but seeds 5 through 8 get a bye to the second round. The Thunder advanced to Monday’s quarterfinals.
“This is as far advanced as we’ve ever been,” Miller said.
Saks (13-6), the ninth-ranked team in 3A, is used to advancing farther. The Wildcats won this tournament in 2005 and 2010 and finished as runner-up three times.
“We just got beat,” Saks coach Jonathan Miller said. “A big 3 down the stretch to tie it up, and then we come out and turn it over. …
“You’ve got to give them credit. They’re a quality team, and they just made a couple of more plays than us.”
Zay Elston led Saks with 22 points, and Zaejuan Johnson added 20, but Fair’s 3-pointer from the left elbow gave JCA overtime life.
“That’s normally not a shot that I’m usually the one taking, but I knew, if I got an open one, I’d be able to make it,” he said. “I knew I couldn’t mess it up, because I don’t get that shot a lot. … Usually, it’s more effort plays that I end up getting."
Two key turnovers also proved to be huge.
JCA point guard Brady Shaddix got a steal on the possession following Fair’s 3-pointer, giving the Thunder a shot for the win after a timeout with 2.4 seconds left. Nash Messer’s try from the volleyball line bounced off the backboard at the buzzer.
After Vinson’s post move then two free throws on the next possession put JCA up 71-69 in overtime, the 6-foot-7 Vinson raced back on defense, slid over and caused Saks’ Jordan Cosper a moment’s indecision. Cosper’s feet shuffled for a walk.
“I knew I either had to stop him, or he was going to dish it off to his friends,” Vinson said. “I had to get in front of him and, hopefully, either take a charge or block his shot or something.”
JCA scored on the next two possessions … on Nash Messer’s layup and Shaddix’s free throw to make it 74-69.
Tyler Smith’s jumper brought Saks within 74-71, but Kobe Messer answered with a drive. Nash Messer and Vinson made all four of their free throws in the final minute.
“This is huge,” Fair said. “This shows a lot about our leadership. We’ve got a lot of seniors on the team. We got down a lot, and a lot of teams would pack their bags and give up, but we just kept on fighting.”
It sets up a matchup between one of the county’s smallest schools and the county’s biggest school. The matchup will also feature Vinson and Zondrick Garrett in the post.
“It means a lot,” said Vinson, who battled Alexandria’s Landan Williams earlier this season in a game JCA lost 67-56. “A lot of people thought I was underrated, and stuff like that, so it gives me a chance to show I can play with everybody.”
Pleasant Valley 63, Wellborn 37: Sixth man Brody Phillips scored a game-high 24 points, and Joshua Ballew added 19 as Pleasant Valley’s boys (10-10) bagged their first win in the county tournament since beating Donoho 68-54 in 2016.
“We’ve known about it, and coaches told us about it, and all of that,” Phillips said. “We got a really good pool on bracket play, and we knew that if we came out and played like we’re supposed to, we could get the job done here and make history for the school.”
The Raiders ended the second quarter with a 11-1 spurt to break open an 18-18 game and lead 29-19 at the break. It became a full-blown run in the third quarter, extending to as much as a 46-24 lead and 46-28 headed into the fourth quarter.
“It was two guys I subbed in,” Pleasant Valley coach Ryan Chambless said. “Oliver Young and Brody Phillips come out there defensively and offensively and hustled in the way we want to play.
“We were a little lethargic to start. I didn’t like the way we started, and those two guys come in did a great job.”
Khavion Wesley led Wellborn (1-11) with 16 points, and Kameron Jackson added nine.
Weaver 71, Faith Christian 58: Led by sophomore Ethan Richerzhagen and senior C.J. Gomez, No. 14 Faith Christian had No. 11 Weaver on the ropes when the third quarter ended. The Bearcats regrouped in the fourth to forge a deadlock and eventually won in overtime.
Paced by eight points from freshman center Armane’ Burton and five by junior point guard Brendyn Knight, Weaver outscored Faith Christian 16-3 in overtime. Burton was 4 of 4 at the foul line in overtime, Knight 3 of 3 and freshman Tristan Brown 2 of 2. Gomez, the game’s high scorer with 29 points, fouled out with 1:26 left in regulation. On the play, Brown made two free throws to give Weaver a 62-58 edge but Faith didn’t score again.
The Bearcats and the Lions played neck-and-neck in the first half. Each scored eight points in the first quarter and 11 points in the second. Faith coach Justin Kisor upped his team’s defensive intensity in the third quarter. Turnovers led to transition points for the Lions. Richerzhagen had nine of his 15 points in the third and Gomez tallied eight of his game-high 29 in the same period. Faith Christian led 40-29 when the third quarter closed.
Missing two starters, Weaver went with younger players and coach Marcus Herbert said Faith’s 2-2-1 press “gave us fits.”
“We had to settle down and analyze what was going on to break the presses they were doing,” Herbert said. “Once we did that, I think it got us back in the game.”
Before things got better in the fourth quarter for Weaver, they got a little worse. Gomez got a steal and a basket to start the fourth. On Faith’s next possession, Gomez grabbed an offensive rebound to keep the ball in Faith’s hands and Thomas Hurlee rewarded the effort by Gomez by making both ends of one-and-one. With 6:59 to play, the Lions had their biggest lead of the game at 44-29.
In the final seven minutes of the fourth quarter, the Bearcats were 10-for-15 at the free throw line. Two of the fouls were by Richerzhagen and he fouled out with 5:47 left in the fourth quarter.
After Hurlee made his two free throws in the fourth, the Lions were 5-for-17 at the line. The most costly misses were two by Gomez with 13.3 seconds to play in regulation and Faith ahead 55-53. Burton scored the tying basket from the lane with less than five seconds on the clock. Weaver got a timeout with 2.1 seconds to go and Faith was unable to get the ball across the half-court line before attempting a shot that was very short.
Burton led Weaver with 20 points. Brown scored 19 points, Knight had 17 and Jackson Williams eight. Hurlee finished with 10 points for Faith Christian.
Sacred Heart 66, Ohatchee 45: Led by freshman Jarek Burroughs’ 16 points, No. 5 Sacred Heart pulled away in the fourth quarter and earned a quarterfinal matchup with No. 4 Alexandria on Monday at 4:30 p.m..
No. 12 Ohatchee responded to a technical foul on former teammate Aaron Moore for hanging on the rim. The technical sent Moore to the bench with his third foul, and Ohatchee reeled off a 12-0 run to close within 29-27 at halftime.
It was 45-37 after the third quarter, but Sacred Heart outscored the Indians 21-8 in the fourth.
Sacred Heart (12-13) got up off the mat, after suffering losses to Westbrook Christian and Childersburg in the Cardinals’ previous two games.
“Coach started with a new group,” Burroughs said, referring to a lineup of Moore and four freshmen and eighth-graders that played most of the second half Saturday. “The new group gave good energy.”
Burroughs hit four 3-pointers on the night. Eighth-grader Devin Barksdale hit two en route to 11 points, and eighth-grader Delroy Francis added nine points.
Moore, a senior, scored 12.
Sacred Heart, the reigning 2A state runner-up after winning four straight 1A titles, is the No. 5 seed in this county tournament after winning it or finishing second each of the past six seasons.
“We’ve got a lot of losses; we’re, like, at .500 right now, and everybody says Sacred Heart is not as good as it used to be,” Cardinals coach Ralpheal Graves said. “Well, Sacred Heart is not as old as we used to be, either.
“We’re trying to learn and work through a lot of kinks and work through injuries. Those young boys came out tonight and gave us a spark. They were playing like they belonged.”
Sacred Heart played without senior Cade Landers, who wore a protective boot over his sprained left ankle and has been out for two weeks. Senior Mastrianni Marshall didn’t play Saturday because of jammed big toe.
Ohatchee (8-12) got 18 points from Trey Pesnell, who hit three 3-pointers in the second half. Cam Foushee added eight points.
The Indians went 1-1 in the tournament, beating Donoho 78-56 in Friday’s first-round action.
“It’s tough that we went out like this on Saturday, and now we’re off for a whole week at a crucial time of the year,” Ohatchee coach Bryant Ginn said. “I wish we would figure out a way to change that.
“Overall, we played well. We’ve been playing really well.”
Calhoun County tournament
Friday’s scores
Girls
No. 12 Piedmont 49, No. 13 Donoho 25
Boys
No. 12 Ohatchee 78, No. 13 Donoho 56
Saturday’s scores
Girls
No. 14 Weaver 42, No. 11 Faith Christian 30
No. 10 Jacksonville Christian 55, No. 15 Wellborn 24
No. 8 Pleasant Valley 63, No. 9 Saks 28
No. 5 Oxford 59, No. 12 Piedmont 12
Boys
No. 11 Weaver 71, No. 14 Faith Christian 58, OT
No. 10 Pleasant Valley 63, No. 15 Wellborn 37
No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 80, No. 9 Saks 73
No. 5 Sacred Heart 66, No. 12 Ohatchee 45
Monday’s games
Girls
No. 6 Ohatchee vs. No. 14 Weaver, 9 a.m.
No. 7 White Plains vs. No. 10 JCA, noon
No. 4 Jacksonville vs. Oxford, 3 p.m.
No. 1 Anniston vs. No. 8 Pleasant Valley, 6 p.m.
Boys
No. 6 Piedmont vs. No. 11 Weaver, 10:30 a.m.
No. 7 Jacksonville vs. No. 10 Pleasant Valley, 1:30 p.m.
No. 4 Alexandria vs. Sacred Heart, 4:30 p.m.
No. 1 Oxford vs. No. 8 JCA, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
Girls
No. 3 Alexandria vs. Ohatchee-Weaver winner, 5:30 p.m.
No. 2 Sacred Heart vs. White Plains-JCA winner, 8:30 p.m.
Boys
No. 3 White Plains vs. Piedmont-Weaver winner, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Anniston vs. Jacksonville-Pleasant Valley winner, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Girls
Semifinals, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Boys
Semifinals, 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s games
Girls
Championship, 6 p.m.
Boys
Championship, 8 p.m.