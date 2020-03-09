Calhoun County baseball: White Plains rolls past Faith to reach quarterfinals

OXFORD — Updates from today's Calhoun County baseball tournament games at Choccolocco Park:
White Plains 17, Faith Christian 2: Tyler Daniel and Coleman Messer pounded out three hits apiece as White Plains advanced to face Oxford in the quarterfinals. Messer hit two doubles and a triple and drove in a run. Daniel. Dakota Lance, Benjamin Rouse and Carson Tyree hit a double apiece.
Rouse and Tyree drove in two runs apiece.
Jaden Chatman allowed three hits and one earned run with six strikeouts and three walks in four innings on the mound. He also went 1-for-4 at the plate and scored two runs.
Lance pitched a scoreless fifth inning.