Calhoun County baseball: Wade's game-ending single sends Alexandria to final

OXFORD — Alexandria’s Sam Wade stood wearing six-point deer antlers and a big smile after Monday’s Calhoun County semifinal against Piedmont.
He earned the antlers, which wrapped around his face from from behind his neck, much in the same way he’d earn them in the wilderness … right shot, right time.
"I got an 'oppo'," he said, referring to an opposite-field hit. "I've been working on oppo, and you just get the antlers."
Wade’s game-ending, two-run single capped a four-run Alexandria rally in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the second-seeded Valley Cubs beat No. 6 seed and two-time defending champion Piedmont 10-9 on Choccolocco Park’s signature field.
Alexandria will play the Oxford-Donoho winner in Wednesday’s 7 p.m. final on Jacksonville State University’s Rudy Abbott Field.
Alexandria’s game-winning rally came after Piedmont seemingly took control of a wild game. Cassius Fairs' sacrifice bunt followed by Max Hanson's two-run single broke a tie game in the top of the sixth inning, giving Piedmont a 9-6 lead.
After Piedmont’s three-run sixth to take the lead, Ian Cartwright blasted a run-scoring triple to bring Alexandria within 9-7 in the bottom of the inning.
Reliever Andrew Allen retired Piedmont in order in the top of the seventh to set the stage for last-at bat dramatics.
With the help of a misplay by Hanson in center field, Alexandria pinch hitters Aiden Brunner and Tucker Kilgore got on first and second bases to lead off the bottom of the seventh. Aaron Johnson sent a grounder back to the mound, and Fairs’ throw to first was high. First baseman Omarion Foster jumped to catch it, but the ball came loose from his glove on contact.
Johnson was safe, and a run scored to make it 9-8.
Fairs hit Seth Johnson to load the bases, setting the stage for Wade’s game-ending hit with bases loaded.
"I just went up there and said, 'Gotta calm down, gotta stay calm,'" Wade said. "Trust in yourself. Whatever happens, happens for a reason.
"I went up there and swung."
Wade said he hit a fastball outside.
"The first one was outside," Wade said. "The approach was, I was going to take it oppo (opposite field)."
Alexandria coach Andy Shaw took delight in how many players contributed to the game-winning rally.
"That was great," Shaw said. "Just our pinch-hit leadoff gets on like that, Aiden Brunner. We play a lot of guys. We've got 18 guys that play.
"So many of them contributed tonight, and that's the way it's going to be for us, because we have confidence in everybody to come in and do a job, and we like having Sam up there because he's a great leader for us."
Brunner contributed more than his leadoff single. He killed the buck who once owned the antlers that became Wade's reward.
"You've got to have something to strive for," Wade said.
Wade’s sacrifice bunt tied the game 6-6 in the bottom of the fifth, but Piedmont turned a 1-3-2 double play on Seth Johnson’s bunt to end the threat,
A tense top of the fifth left Piedmont leading 6-5 after sacrifice flies from Jack Hayes and Noah Reedy. After Hayes’ pop, Alexandria coach Andy Shaw came out to argue a safe call at third base. Piedmont’s Austin Estes attempted to score during the discussion, and Alexandria catcher Austin Jeffers blocked Estes at the plate as a throw came home.
After contact at the plate, Hayes shoved Jeffers, causing umpires and coaches to rush to home plate to ease tensions.
With the home-plate umpire having granted Shaw a timeout, Estes was sent back to third base. Hayes was ejected. Kale Austin took Hayes’ place at catcher when Alexandria came to bat in the bottom of the inning.
Cartwright's RBI double brought Alexandria in the bottom of the third and two two-out errors from Estes at shortstop plus RBI singles from Deshaun Foster and Seth Johnson helped the Valley Cubs get three more runs to lead 5-4.
Jake Austin's RBI single in the top of the third expanded Piedmont's lead to 4-1, but Alexandria reliever Cartwright got Hanson to line out to center field to leave the bases loaded.
Fairs' bases-loaded fielder's choice, Estes' infield single with a runner on third and Hanson's RBI single off of Alexandria starter Austin West gave Piedmont a 3-1 lead in the top of the second.
This after Sam Henegar's RBI single gave Alexandria a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
Piedmont coach Matt Deerman lauded the performances of starting pitcher Sloan Smith and Fairs in relief. Deerman blamed errors and runners left on base.
"We've got to do a better job of finishing games, obviously, and making routine plays," he said. "We left 10 runners on base tonight, and all of those things combined? That's what's giving us trouble and not finishing games.
"We'll get that fixed. It's early in the year."
It was all part of a wild game that led Alexandria back to the county final for the first time in two years.
"Senior year, and I ain't never won one," Wade said. "This is it. I want to do it.
"We're going to compete. We're going to battle. We're not going to stop competing."