Calhoun County baseball: Updates from the final at JSU

JACKSONVILLE — The Calhoun County baseball championship game between top seed Oxford and No. 2 Piedmont is underway on Jacksonville State University's Rudy Abbott Field.
— Oxford loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the fourth to chase Piedmont starter Jadon Calhoun, and the Yellow Jackets scored on Trey Higgins' sacrifice fly to center field and Peyton Watts' RBI single off of reliever Cassius Fairs.
A bases-loading walk to Hayes Harrison sent Piedmont to the pen again for Austin Estes, but Carter Johnson delivered a two-run single to give Oxford an 8-7 lead.
— Piedmont added two runs in the top of the fourth when Johnson's throw on a Sean Smith grounder up the middle pulled first baseman Trey Mooney off the bag. Noah Reedy, who reached on a fielder's choice, and Jack Hayes, who singled, scored on the play to put Piedmont up 7-4.
— Calhoun bobbled a Sam Robertson grounder to the mound then made an errant throw home to help Oxford scored two of its three runs in the bottom of the second. Miguel Mitchell reached as a hit batsman and scored on a wild pitch for the other as the Yellow Jackets closed within 5-4.
— Piedmont's big rally came in the top of the second. With the help of two Oxford errors, the Bulldogs batted around and scored five runs. Reedy's two-run triple was the big blow, and Max Hanson doubled home a run to put Piedmont up 5-1.
Piedmont chased Mooney, the Oxford starter on the mound who gave way to Hayden Gallahar with three runs in and a 2-2 count on Piedmont's McClane Mohon.
— Oxford got on the board first when Robertson beat out a throw for a lead-off double and scored on a steal and errant throw from Hayes, Piedmont's catcher, in the bottom of the first.