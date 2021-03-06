Calhoun County baseball: Updates from Day 2

Quarterfinals
OXFORD — Ohatchee's baseball team is no stranger to the Calhoun County semifinals. The Indians just keep running into Oxford or Alexandria.
This time, they'll get to try somebody their own size.
Brett Honaker ripped three hits, and Aidan Simpson and Konnor Baswell had two apiece as Ohatchee beat No. 6 seed Pleasant Valley in Saturday's quarterfinals on Choccoloco Park's signature field.
The Class 3A Indians (7-1) will play the winner between 3A Piedmont and 1A Donoho in Monday's 4:30 p.m. semifinal. Ohatchee will do it with one of eighth-year head coach Blake Jennings' best teams.
"We've got a bunch of guys that love playing with each other and love playing the game," he said. "They come out every day and go to work and do what we ask them to do.
"It starts every day at practice. We've been preaching, bring 120 minutes of whatever you've got every day. They've been bringing it."
The Indians kept bringing it Saturday, every time area foe Pleasant Valley challenged.
Pleasant Valley took a 2-0 lead in the first. Dalton McElroy's grounder plated one run, and another scored when Ohatchee second baseman Bryce Noah appeared to lose Simpson's pop in the sun.
Ohatchee answered in the bottom of the first, on Justin Powell's RBI double and Jacob Roberts' run-scoring bunt.
After Ohatchee scored two in the fourth on Simpson's RBI double and Noah's sacrifice fly, Pleasant Valley tied it with Zeke Curvin's two-run double in the top of the fifth.
Ohatchee answered again, with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Simpson had the big blow with a two-run triple to make it 7-4.
It was Simpson's second deep shot of the day.
"I just put the bat on the ball and hit it pretty hard, swung hard," Simpson said.
After Carson Tittle's RBI double made it 8-4, Pleasant Valley mounted a bases-loaded threat with no outs in the top of the seventh. Tittle, Ohatchee's third baseman, fielded McElroy's grounder, tagged pinch runner Holton Bentley then fired to first for the double play.
A run scored on the play, but Roberts closed out his three innings of relief by inducing a Braydon Maye grounder to end the game.
"We've been in a couple games this year where we've had that happen to us already," Jennings said. "Thursday night (against Cherokee County), we got beat in extra innings, but got down 2-0 and come back and took the lead. They took the lead, and we responded.
"We lost in extra innings, but it helped us today."
Pleasant Valley fell to 7-5. The Raiders reached the quarterfinals by beating Weaver 15-6 on Friday.
"It's hard to be in a county where you've got two area opponents that you're going to have to play back to back," Raiders coach Chris Youngman said. "They just hit the ball and put it in play in bigger spots that we did a couple of times today."
Alexandria 5, Wellborn 1: Wesley Wright, Andrew Allen and Brayden Thacker combined to spread out six Wellborn hits, and No. 4 seed Alexandria beat hot-hitting No. 12 Wellborn 5-1 in Saturday's first Calhoun County quarterfinal on Choccolocco Park's signature field.
Wellborn scored 28 runs en route to Friday victories over Anniston and No. 5 Jacksonville, but Wright allowed just one hit and one walk with four strikeouts in a three-inning start.
Allen came on to start the fourth inning and worked 3 1/3 innings, and Thacker got the final two outs as Alexandria overcame Wellborn starter Jett Smith.
"That's big," Alexandria coach Andy Shaw said. "Jett does a great job on the mound. He's a competitor.
"We knew it was going to be tough. We saw them last night. They scored more runs than we did against Jacksonville, so we knew they were going to hit it. We had to pitch well and, hopefully, do the things that we do."
Alexandria's big defensive plays helped to limit Wellborn's biggest threat. Third baseman Tyler Brown ranged left and made a sliding stop on a Smith's sixth-inning lead-off grounder, and first baseman Ian Cartwright made the dig on the throw. Catcher Jake Upton retrieved a wild pitch and threw back to the plate to get Kaeden Goodwin, who tried to score from third base.
Wellborn's lone run came in the sixth, when Goodwin doubled to follow Brayden Dempsey's single.
Alexandria got Drew Brown's two-run single in the first inning.
The Valley Cubs added two more after Zachary Baskins tripled to lead off their fourth-inning at bat. Seth Johnson's suicide squeeze bunt toward first base plated Baskins.
"Our coach really emphasizes that, when you get runners in scoring position, you've got to put the ball on the ground and make something happen, make the defense work," Johnson said. "I saw the signal. I saw, out of my peripheral vision, the runner breaking for the plate, so I just knew I had to get it down."
Johnson advanced on Aaron Johnson's bunt single, and Sam Wade's double scored Seth Johnson.
Pinch hitter Eli Barnes singled behind Baskins' double in the fifth for Alexandria's last run.
The Valley Cubs advanced to Monday's 7 p.m. semifinal and will face the Oxford-White Plains winner.
Wellborn is 4-5 after its deepest run at county in recent memory.
"We played good baseball, and the kids played really tough," Wellborn coach Nick Burns said. "They come out hot. They believe they have a chance every game they play.
"We fielded very well. We pitched very well, and we hit the ball very well. We had 31 hits in those two games last night."
2021 Calhoun County tournament
Friday, March 5
Choccolocco Park
(Field in parenthesis)
No. 12 Wellborn 14, No. 13 Anniston 0
No. 11 Weaver def. No. 14 JCA (forfeit)
Wellborn 14, No. 5 Jacksonville 11
No. 6 Pleasant Valley 15, Weaver 6
Saturday, March 6
Choccolocco Park
No. 10 Donoho 8, No. 7 Saks 2
No. 8 White Plains 11, No. 9 Faith Christian 2
No. 4 Alexandria 5, Wellborn 1
No. 3 Ohatchee 8, Pleasant Valley 5
No. 2 Piedmont vs. Donoho, 3 p.m. (Signature)
No. 1 Oxford vs. White Plains, 5:30 p.m. (Signature)
Monday, March 8
Choccolocco Park
Semifinals, 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. (Signature)
Tuesday, March 9
Jim Case Stadium
Jacksonville State University
Championship, 6 p.m.