You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Calhoun County baseball: Updates from Day 1

County baseball
By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com

Wellborn 14, Anniston 0: Jett Smith’s inside-the-park home run to lead off the Wellborn third inning and two diving stops at shortstop highlighted the Panthers’ mercy-rule start to the tournament.

Wellborn’s biggest inning was the seven-run first, which saw the Panthers send 11 batters to the plate against Anniston starter Malichi Deramus. Beau Neely hit a run-scoring triple, and Colby Boyd hit an RBI double. Brayden Dempsey hit an RBI single.

Wellborn starter Camden Ingram threw a five-inning no-hitter, with six strikeouts, a walk and a hit batsman.

The victory sent Wellborn to the second round to face Jacksonville at 7 p.m. Pleasant Valley will also face Weaver at 7 p.m.

Weaver advanced by forfeit. Jacksonville Christian had to withdraw from the tournament because of COVID-19 protocol.

2021 Calhoun County tournament

Friday, March 5

Choccolocco Park

(Field in parenthesis)

No. 12 Wellborn 14, No. 13 Anniston 0

No. 11 Weaver def. No. 14 JCA (forfeit)

No. 5 Jacksonville vs. Wellborn, 7 p.m. (Signature)

No. 6 Pleasant Valley vs. Weaver, 7 p.m. (BB1)

Saturday, March 6

Choccolocco Park

No. 7 Saks vs. No. 10 Donoho, 10 a.m. (BB2)

No. 8 White Plains vs. No. 9 Faith Christian, 10 a.m. (BB1)

No. 4 Alexandria vs. Jacksonville-Wellborn-Anniston, 10 a.m. (Signature)

No. 3 Ohatchee vs. Pleasant Valley-Weaver-JCA, 12:30 p.m. (Signature)

No. 2 Piedmont vs. Saks-Donoho, 3 p.m. (Signature)

No. 1 Oxford vs. White Plains-Faith, 5:30 p.m. (Signature)

Monday, March 8

Choccolocco Park

Semifinals, 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. (Signature)

Tuesday, March 9

Jim Case Stadium

Jacksonville State University

Championship, 6 p.m.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...