Calhoun County baseball: Updates from Day 1

Wellborn 14, Anniston 0: Jett Smith’s inside-the-park home run to lead off the Wellborn third inning and two diving stops at shortstop highlighted the Panthers’ mercy-rule start to the tournament.
Wellborn’s biggest inning was the seven-run first, which saw the Panthers send 11 batters to the plate against Anniston starter Malichi Deramus. Beau Neely hit a run-scoring triple, and Colby Boyd hit an RBI double. Brayden Dempsey hit an RBI single.
Wellborn starter Camden Ingram threw a five-inning no-hitter, with six strikeouts, a walk and a hit batsman.
The victory sent Wellborn to the second round to face Jacksonville at 7 p.m. Pleasant Valley will also face Weaver at 7 p.m.
Weaver advanced by forfeit. Jacksonville Christian had to withdraw from the tournament because of COVID-19 protocol.
2021 Calhoun County tournament
Friday, March 5
Choccolocco Park
(Field in parenthesis)
No. 12 Wellborn 14, No. 13 Anniston 0
No. 11 Weaver def. No. 14 JCA (forfeit)
No. 5 Jacksonville vs. Wellborn, 7 p.m. (Signature)
No. 6 Pleasant Valley vs. Weaver, 7 p.m. (BB1)
Saturday, March 6
Choccolocco Park
No. 7 Saks vs. No. 10 Donoho, 10 a.m. (BB2)
No. 8 White Plains vs. No. 9 Faith Christian, 10 a.m. (BB1)
No. 4 Alexandria vs. Jacksonville-Wellborn-Anniston, 10 a.m. (Signature)
No. 3 Ohatchee vs. Pleasant Valley-Weaver-JCA, 12:30 p.m. (Signature)
No. 2 Piedmont vs. Saks-Donoho, 3 p.m. (Signature)
No. 1 Oxford vs. White Plains-Faith, 5:30 p.m. (Signature)
Monday, March 8
Choccolocco Park
Semifinals, 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. (Signature)
Tuesday, March 9
Jim Case Stadium
Jacksonville State University
Championship, 6 p.m.