Calhoun County baseball: Two big innings lift Jacksonville over JCA

OXFORD — Updates from today's Calhoun County baseball tournament games at Choccolocco Park:
Jacksonville 19, Jacksonville Christian 0: Jacksonville sent 15 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first inning and scored 10 runs to take control. Christian Royster hit a two-run single. Dakoda Willingham, Coleman Oliver, Joshua Joiner, Jae-Taj Morris and Brandon Heard hit RBI singles, and Willingham drove in another run on a grounder.
The Golden Eagles added nine runs in a third-inning rally that featured Morris’ two-run single and RBI singles from Royster, Oliver and Heard.
Willingham started on the mound for Jacksonville and pitched three scoreless innings, allowing three hits with four strikeouts. Luke Jackon pitched two hitless innings with three strikeouts.
The Golden Eagles advanced to face Pleasant Valley in the quarterfinals later Monday.