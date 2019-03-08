OXFORD — Caps that appeared and pitchers that didn’t headlined the first day of the Calhoun County baseball tournament, which continues today at Choccolocco Park.
While beating Wellborn 19-0, No. 6 seed White Plains donned gold caps to honor late former Wildcat player Bradey Munroe, who died Feb, 20, 2008. Gold is the symbolic color of child cancer awareness, and the caps had his first name on the back rim.
White Plains’ traditional colors are blue and white, so the gold caps created confusion initially.
“At first, they didn’t understand what it was about,” White Plains coach Wes Henderson said. “They know Piedmont (blue and gold) is right down the road, but, once they understood what it was about, we had to put in a second order.”
Though 11 years have passed since Munroe died, current players know the story.
“We try to do a good job of keeping his memory alive,” Henderson said. “His parents are still really involved with our baseball program.”
White Plains had a first-round bye Friday and used four pitchers over five innings, the last three seeing their first varsity action on the mound.
No. 5 seed Saks, the top seed to play Friday, also got a first-round bye before beating Jacksonville Christian 15-5. The Wildcats will have Jaylen Childs available to pitch against No. 4 seed Ohatchee today.
“Naturally, we’ll throw Childs because it’s a big chance,” Saks coach Wes Ginn said. “He hasn’t pitched since Tuesday. He couldn’t pitch Thursday or Friday, because he pitched over a hundred, or over the 75, whatever it was, so he’s coming back tomorrow.
“Ohatchee’s got a good team, so I just hope we can play with them.”
With potential severe weather forecast, today’s schedule was moved up, with two 9 a.m. games and two at 11:30 a.m.: No. 2 Alexandria vs. Jacksonville, 9 a.m. (signature field); No. 4 Ohatchee vs. Saks, 9 a.m. (BB1); No. 1 Oxford vs. Weaver, 11:30 a.m. (signature); and No. 3 Piedmont vs. White Plains, 11:30 a.m. (BB1).
Here’s a rundown of Friday’s games.
Saks 15, Jacksonville Christian 5: Childs went 4-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs to lead Saks, which advanced to play No. 4 seed Ohatchee today at 9 a.m.
Hunter McLeod and Mason Jairrels each went 3-for-4 with with four RBIs, and Hunter Fields was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Jairrels, an eighth-grader, also gave Saks five innings on the mound, allowing three earned runs with eight hits and one alk.
Jeremy Cockrell and Jarrett Kilgore each drove in a run for JCA.
Weaver 6, Pleasant Valley 2: Dylan DeLoach and Drake Monroe each had two hits and drove in a run, and eighth-seeded Weaver advanced to play top seed Oxford today at 11:30 a.m. Monroe also had two strikeouts while throwing two scoreless innings to close out the game.
Austin Bryant went 2-for-3 and drove in a run for the Bearcats, and Colby Thompson struck out five batters while allowing four hits and two earned runs in a 4 1/3 innings.
No. 9 seed Pleasant Valley got RBIs from Ashton King and Jake Upton. Skyler McLeod, Alex Parris, Jamison. Hardy, Colby Nelson and Upton each had a hit.
White Plains 19, Wellborn 0: Coleman Messer went 2-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs to lead White Plains, which advanced to play No 3 Piedmont today at 11:30 a.m.
Benjamin Rouse went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for the Wildcats. Ethan Gobel and Tyler Daniel drove in a run apiece.
Four White Plains pitchers saw mound time in a five-inning game, combining to allow five hits with five strikeouts.
Wellborn, which played three area games this week, including a Thursday doubleheader with Weaver, was playing its second game Friday. Logan Grubbs and Bailey Neely each had two hits for the Panthers.
Jacksonville 5, Donoho 0: Dylan Murphy pitched a complete game, striking out five batters, walking two and allowing six hits. He also had one of Jacksonville’s two hits with an RBI.
Jacksonville (2-4), the No. 7 seed, advanced to play No. 2 Alexandria today at 9 a.m.
Donoho’s Hall Billings and Davis Jones combined to allow two hits and one earned run. Billings worked 5 2/3 innings, allowing two hits with five strikeouts and three walks. Jones worked the final third of an inning.
Reid Williamon had two hits for the Falcons.
Wellborn 14, Faith Christian 4: Brayden Dempsey hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to end it. He also hit a double and drove in six runs while going 3-for-4 on the day.
Logan Grubbs went 3-for-3 with three RBIs for Wellborn. He also threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs with nine walks, four strikeouts and three hits allowed.
Joseph Wyatt went 2-for-3 and scored a run, and Caleb Rice worked a scoreless final third of an inning.
Andrew Huie, Blake Sewell and Alex Almanza each had a hit for Faith Christian.
JCA 22, Anniston 12: Anniston scored 10 runs in the top of the fifth inning to keep the game alive, pulling within 13-12, but JCA answered with eight runs in the bottom of the inning and another in the sixth to end it.
JCA also had a nine-run second plus three in the third and one in the fourth to get out to a 13-2 lead.
Nash Messer led the Thunder, going 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs. Jonathan Carter was 2-for-4 with four runs and two RBIs.
Kobe Messer, Nash Messer and Ethan Fair combined to allow two earned runs. The teams combined for 11 errors and 23 walks.
Jaylen Parker paced Anniston, going 4-for-4 with a double, three runs and an RBI. John Thomas and Terrell Lloyd each went 1-for-2 with a run and two RBIs, and Thomas had a triple.