Calhoun County baseball tournament: Donoho, Alexandria, Piedmont and Oxford advance to semifinals

OXFORD — The second day of action in the 49th Calhoun County baseball tournament at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park began about 10 a.m. Saturday and finished up shortly after 7 Saturday evening, a little over an hour later than tournament organizers had hoped. Still, all five of Saturday’s scheduled games were played and the semifinal pairings are set.
The tournament is scheduled to resume at Choccolocco Park on Monday. Weather permitting, No. 2 seeded Alexandria will play No. 6 Piedmont in the 4:30 p.m. semifinal contest. No. 1 Oxford and No. 4 Donoho tangle in the second game, scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
“We’re excited about the challenge on Monday,” Donoho head coach Steve Gendron said after the Falcons advanced
Donoho 7, White Plains 0
Donoho opened Saturday’s quarterfinals schedule with a victory over No. 5 White Plains. The Falcons scored four times in the home half of the first and added three insurance runs in the fourth. Pitcher Slade Haney worked the first six innings and fanned seven without walking a batter.
“Haney throwing strikes set the tone very early in the game. … The plan was to go four (innings) with him but he was so efficient that we were able to extend him,” Gendron said.
Blake Sewell tossed a scoreless seventh for Donoho.
Shortstop Nic Thompson’s 3-for-4 day, a double and two singles, was best for the Falcons. He scored two runs. Haney stroked a two-run double in the first and added another RBI in the fourth when Thompson scored on a fielder's choice ground ball. Lucas Elliott, Peyton Webb and Kai Cleckler each contributed an RBI single for Donoho.
Starting pitcher Duke Barnett was responsible for the majority of the White Plains attack with a pair of singles. Ty Roberts also singled for the Wildcats.
Alexandria 13, Saks 2 (five innings)
Freshman pitcher Andrew Allen started for the Valley Cubs and worked the first three innings, retiring the Wildcats in order all three frames. Allen struck out seven of the nine batters he faced.
“Allen had a good day today on the mound. He had command of everything. He spotted his fastball well and gave us a chance to win,” Alexandria head coach Andy Shaw said.
Austin West was charged with two unearned runs in the fourth. Freshman Brayden Thacker fanned two of the three hitters he faced in the fifth.
Ian Cartwright was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs. Leadoff hitter Sam Wade was 2-for-2 with a double and a single plus a walk, knocked in two runs and scored twice. Pinch hitting for Wade, sophomore Vann Hall delivered a two-run single. Evan Snow and Ty Brown each scored a pair of runs for the Cubs.
Rickey Garrett and Trent Hopkins each scored for Saks. Garrett and Clay Rucker had a single apiece. Starting pitcher Jeremy Waters drove in a run with a sacrifice bunt.
Piedmont 9, Jacksonville 7 (eight innings)
Piedmont, tournament champions in 2020 and 2021 but the No. 6 seed for 2022, fell behind No. 3 Jacksonville 3-1 after one inning with Jack Hayes on the mound. The Bulldogs took a 4-3 lead in the top of the fourth and added what appeared to be three meaningless insurance runs in the sixth for a 7-3 advantage.
“He did a really good job in those middle innings of keeping them where they were at and giving us a chance to get going,” Piedmont coach Matt Deerman said of Hayes.
The Golden Eagles batted around in the home half of the seventh and scored four unearned runs as the Bulldogs committed three errors with two away.
In the eighth, Austin Estes singled, stole two bases and scored on an error. Max Hanson reached on the error and came home on a sacrifice fly by McClane Mohon. Piedmont closer Cassius Fairs, the victim of poor defensive play in the seventh — including his own error — came back in the eighth to shut out the Eagles.
“That showed maturity in him,” Deerman said of Fairs.
Noah Reedy was 4-for-4 for the Bulldogs with four singles. He drove in one run and scored another. Estes scored three runs and stole four bases. Hanson had a base hit and an RBI. Hayes worked six innings and whiffed four. He drove in two runs with sacrifice flies.
Grant Patterson and Jim Ogle each drove home two runs for Jacksonville with sacrifice flies in the first and RBI singles in the seventh.
Oxford 5, Pleasant Valley 0
Oxford sophomore Dalton Fink made the most of his first starting assignment as a varsity pitcher, working 5 1/3 innings with six strikeouts to earn the win.
“Dalton looked good, threw strikes,” Oxford coach Wes Brooks said.
Fink didn’t walk a batter but when he hit Pleasant Valley leadoff hitter Zeke Curvin with a pitch with one down in the sixth, Brooks went with his instincts and replaced Fink with freshman Hudson Gilman. Gilman made his coach look good by fanning the next two hitters to end the inning. Brooks changed pitchers again in the top of the seventh and was rewarded with a 1-2-3 inning from sophomore R.J. Brooks.
Chance Griner and Sam Robertson each had two singles for Oxford. Robertson, the Yellow Jackets’ leadoff hitter, also walked, stole two bases and scored a run. Griner scored once and had two RBIs. Carter Johnson drove home a run in the first with a sacrifice fly then singled and scored in the sixth.
Starter Pelham Parris pitched into the sixth inning for Pleasant Valley and recorded four strikeouts. Holt Bentley relieved Parris with runners on second and third and no one out in the sixth and struck out three consecutive batters to end the threat.
“I thought we competed well, made some good plays,” said Raiders coach Chris Youngman. “Pelham Parris pitched an outstanding game.”
Parris and Brayden Maye each had a base hit for Pleasant Valley.
Pleasant Valley 14, Wellborn 4
No. 8 Pleasant Valley and No. 9 Wellborn met at 10 Saturday to complete the tournament’s second round. The Raiders led just 6-4 until they scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to end the game on the 10-run mercy rule.
Connor George pitched all six innings for Pleasant Valley and recorded five strikeouts. Zeke Curvin tallied the first run for the Raiders when he walked in the first inning and scored on Brayden Maye’s RBI base hit. Garrett Cranmer added a run in the second. The Raiders scored four times in the fifth, an omen of what was coming in the sixth.
Beau Neely led Wellborn’s offense with a double and a single. He scored in the top of the first inning for a 1-0 lead. Neely and Tanner Ingram each scored for the Panthers in the third frame. Joseph Wyatt completed the scoring for Wellborn with a run in the sixth.