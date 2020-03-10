Calhoun County baseball: Thompson inside-park homer highlights Piedmont victory in semis

Updates from the Calhoun County baseball tournament at Jacksonville State University's Jim Case Stadium:
Piedmont 7, Jacksonville 1: Silas Thompson's three-run, inside-the-park home run highlighted Piedmont's six-run rally in the bottom of the first, and the high-scoring and top-seeded Bulldogs cruised from there in Tuesday's first semifinal, against Jacksonville.
Piedmont (12-0) will play the Alexandria-Oxford winner in the championship game later Tuesday. Fifth seed Jacksonville fell to 4-4.
Jacksonville center fielder Dreylan Fomby appeared to hesitate on Thompson's shot to center field then turned and ran back. The ball carried over his head as Piedmont runners rounded the bases.
Fomby's rushed throw came to shallow left field as Thompson was rounding third base, and Thompson scored easily.
Piedmont's first-inning rally also featured Austin Estes' two-run single and Sean Smith's RBI single. Ethan Swinford and Max Hanson reached base on bunt singles ahead of Estes' two-run single.
Piedmont added a run on Smith's single behind a Bryce Mohon triple in the second.
Jacksonville got a run in the second on two Piedmont errors behind a Coleman Oliver double.
The Golden Eagles also made the fielding highlight of the day when first baseman Brandon Heard ranged right and stopped Thompson's hard-hit line drive, catching the rebound after it popped out of his glove, then turned back for the the unassisted double play. Heard removed his glove and shook his tingling hand after the play.
Piedmont starter Noah Reedy went the distance, allowing three hits and no earned runs with six strikeouts. He posted four 1-2-3 innings.