Calhoun County baseball: Pleasant Valley downs Weaver, advances to face Ohatchee

OXFORD — No. 6 seed Pleasant Valley had played 10 games and No. 11 Weaver had played twice coming into Friday’s Calhoun County baseball tournament second-round game between the Raiders and the Bearcats. The team with the most game experience won 15-6. Pleasant Valley advanced to face No. 3 Ohatchee today at 12:30 p.m. on Choccolocco Park’s Signature Field.
The Raiders got a solid pitching performance from starter Nolan Wyatt, played aggressively on the bases and took advantage of Weaver fielding mistakes in improving to 7-4.
Pleasant Valley head coach Chris Youngman said he has kept his pitchers on a one-start-a-week leash. Friday night was Wyatts’ regular turn and Youngman handed him the ball.
“Wyatt has thrown well for us this year, been a good part of our rotation, and he threw well tonight,” Youngman said.
Wyatt held Weaver without a run over the first three innings. An error to start the fourth led to four unearned runs. Wyatt got the first batter in the fifth before he tired, allowed a double and a triple and gave way to Connor George.
Youngman said he will have Dalton McElroy on the mound against Ohatchee today.
Pleasant Valley put men on base with 13 hits, four walks and three batters hit by pitches. Once they were on base they were on the move. The Raiders scored four times in the second for a 4-0 lead on two hits. With the bases empty and two down, they added six more runs in the fourth on five hits.
“We try to be aggressive in the way we move,” Youngman said, noting that aggressive base running had put pressure on Weaver in the field. “They took advantage of our mistakes, too. We just happened to put the ball in play a little more and move more aggressively around the base paths.”
Weaver head coach Jeremy Harper had a short analysis of the game.
“What made the difference in the game is we didn’t play well in the field,” Harper said, noting that the Bearcats had given the Raiders seven extra outs over the seven-inning game in falling to 0-3.
Garrett Cranmer and Jack Ponder led Pleasant Valley with three hits apiece. Ponder’s hits included an RBI single in the third and a two-run triple in the fifth. Pelham Parris was 2-for-3 with two walks and scored three runs. McElroy and Zeke Curvin each were 2-for-5. Cranmer, Ponder, George and Jackson Almaroad each scored twice.
Jackson Williams was 2-for-4 to lead Weaver at the plate. Catcher Devin Anderson tripled and scored twice. Starting pitcher Taylor Thompson doubled and scored two runs. Thompson struck out seven.
2021 Calhoun County tournament
Friday, March 5
Choccolocco Park
(Field in parenthesis)
No. 12 Wellborn 14, No. 13 Anniston 0
No. 11 Weaver def. No. 14 JCA (forfeit)
Wellborn 14, No. 5 Jacksonville 11
No. 6 Pleasant Valley 15, Weaver 6
Saturday, March 6
Choccolocco Park
No. 7 Saks vs. No. 10 Donoho, 10 a.m. (BB2)
No. 8 White Plains vs. No. 9 Faith Christian, 10 a.m. (BB1)
No. 4 Alexandria vs. Wellborn, 10 a.m. (Signature)
No. 3 Ohatchee vs. Pleasant Valley, 12:30 p.m. (Signature)
No. 2 Piedmont vs. Saks-Donoho, 3 p.m. (Signature)
No. 1 Oxford vs. White Plains-Faith, 5:30 p.m. (Signature)
Monday, March 8
Choccolocco Park
Semifinals, 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. (Signature)
Tuesday, March 9
Jim Case Stadium
Jacksonville State University
Championship, 6 p.m.