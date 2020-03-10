Calhoun County baseball: Piedmont wins county title

JACKSONVILLE — Piedmont is an undefeated Calhoun County champion in baseball.
The Bulldogs scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take control and beat No. 3 seed Alexandria 6-1 in Tuesday's county final on Jacksonville State University's Rudy Abbott Field.
Piedmont, the 2019 Alabama Class 3A runner-up and top county seed, improved to 13-0 on the season. Alexandria, which beat reigning county champion and No. 2-seeded Oxford in the semifinals earlier Tuesday, is 9-4.
The Bulldogs got 5-1 breathing room on Austin Estes' two-RBI single in the bottom of the sixth, and a third run scored when Alexandria first baseman Dylan DiGangi's throw to second base rolled into left-center field.
Sean Smith followed with a sacrifice fly to left field to plate another run, making it 6-1.
Piedmont took a 2-1 lead with the help of two Alexandria errors in the fourth. Left fielder Connor Norris misplayed a sky-high, Noah Reedy flyball, and Hanson's ground ball skipped off third baseman Jacob McCulley's glove. Reedy reached second base on the first error and scored on the second.
Alexandria tied the game 1-1 when Mitch Welch blooped a single down the RF line in the top of the fourth. It came after Austin West walked and advanced on catcher Jack Hayes' errant pickoff throw and a passed ball.
Piedmont started the scoring in the second, when Ethan Swinford's infield single down the third-base line plated Smith.