Calhoun County baseball: Piedmont top seed, rain top topic

PLEASANT VALLEY — Rain, not runs, has ruled the high school baseball season, so rain became the topic de jour at Sunday’s Calhoun County tournament seedings meeting.
The short of it? Rain just might ruin the schedule.
Mark Proper, principal at Pleasant Valley High School, the host school for 2019-20 county championships, and coaches discussed tourney options if anticipated rain forces rescheduling of Alabama High School Athletic Association-mandated area games.
Officials will make a call Wednesday on whether to push Friday’s tourney schedule into Saturday or go with a Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday setup.
According to Matt Deerman, head coach of top-seeded Piedmont, options are bad or worse.
“There’s not a good plan for two reasons,” he said. “You can’t control the weather, and you’ve got seven teams — that’s 50 percent of the teams — that’s involved in area play. That takes precedence over any of this county-tournament stuff.”
As is, the tourney is scheduled to run Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. Games through the semifinals are set for Oxford’s Choccolocco Park, with the finals set for Jacksonville State University’s Jim Case Stadium.
The county’s five Class 3A teams, including Piedmont, all play in the same area and have area games scheduled for this week. Piedmont and Pleasant Valley, the county’s fourth seed, play an area series this week. Same for Saks and Weaver.
Class 1A’s Donoho, who has not played a game this season, and Faith Christian play area games Tuesday and Thursday this week.
County forecast information on Weather.com shows chances of rain at 80 percent or better through Thursday. The state mandates area games for postseason determination, so area games would have to be rescheduled.
“There’s not a good time to play this county tournament,” Deerman said. “You play it now, and you’re going to run into all of this rain and stuff early in the year. If you play it at the back end, you have to worry about playoffs. You can’t play on spring break, because everybody wants to travel on spring break.”
Rain has impacted all county teams to varying degrees. Oxford (3-8), the tourney’s No. 2 seed, which plays its home games at Choccolocco Park, has played the most games. No. 3-seeded Alexandria (5-3) has played the second-most games, and Piedmont (7-0), No. 6 Ohatchee (4-3) and No. 10 Faith Christian (5-2) are next.
Piedmont also had to await several basketball players who carried their season into the Northeast Regional.
“We haven’t practiced one day on our field since basketball has been over with,” Deerman said. “We’ve been playing and practicing in our indoor facility.
“It makes it tough to get better at anything, because you’re having to learn on the fly, in the games.”
Piedmont prevailed over Oxford 8-7 in the coaches’ vote for top seed, and that was the top on-field headline from Sunday’s meeting.
“Years past, it’s always been Oxford, Alexandria and Jacksonville, mostly, for the number-one seed,” Deerman said. “I don’t know if Piedmont has ever been a one seed, but it’s a reward for our kids to get recognized by the coaches that way.”
Oxford is the defending champion. The Yellow Jackets’ situation coming into seedings reminded long-time coach Wes Brooks of the 2017 team, which was 3-7 at meeting time, after sparring with an early schedule laden top competition and losing several one-run games.
That 2012 team went on to win the 6A state championship.
This season’s Oxford team has played a similar early schedule, including five 7A opponents, but Brooks compares this year’s team more to the 2015 team because of its inexperience.
“We do have some young puppies,” he said. “I looked out there yesterday, and we have a sophomore catcher, sophomore third baseman, sophomore first baseman, two freshmen middle infielders and a freshman on the mound yesterday against Chelsea, and they went to the finals and have everybody back.”
2020 Calhoun County baseball tournament
Friday
At Choccolocco Park (field)
No. 12 Jacksonville Christian vs. No. 13 Donoho, 4:30 p.m. (signature)
No. 11 Weaver vs. No. 14 Anniston, 4:30 p.m. (BB1)
No. 7 White Plains vs. No. 10 Faith Christian, 4:30 p.m. (BB2)
No. 8 Saks vs. No. 9 Wellborn, 7 p.m. (BB2)
No. 5 Jacksonville vs. Donoho-JCA winner, 7 p.m. (signature)
No. 6 Ohatchee vs. Anniston-Weaver winner, 7 p.m. (BB1)
Saturday
At Choccolocco Park
No. 1 Piedmont vs. Saks-Wellborn winner, 5:30 p.m. (signature)
No. 4 Pleasant Valley vs. Jacksonville/Donoho/JCA, 3 p.m. (signature)
No. 3 Alexandria vs. Ohatchee/Anniston/Weaver, 12:30 p.m. (signature)
No. 2 Oxford vs. White Plains-Faith winner, 10 a.m. (signature)
Monday
At Choccolocco Park
Semifinals, 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. (signature)
Tuesday
At Jim Case Field, Jacksonville State University
Championship, 6 p.m.