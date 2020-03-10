Calhoun County baseball: Piedmont too fast, too much for depleted Saks pitching

OXFORD — As Piedmont coach Matt Deerman assesses what makes his loaded 2020 baseball lineup so effective, it’s not a murderers’ row of power guys. It’s all of those wide receivers.
Speed kills in baseball as much as football, turns out, and helped top seed Piedmont put up a season-high run total in a 22-0 rout of Saks in Monday’s Calhoun County tournament quarterfinals at Choccolocco Park.
The victory, which featured the Bulldogs’ 16-run third inning, sent Piedmont (11-0) on to today’s 2 p.m. semifinal against fifth seed Jacksonville on Jacksonville State University’s Rudy Abbott Field.
The championship is Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Piedmont is just more than three months removed from finishing off the school’s fourth state-championship football season since 2009. It was a different kind of Piedmont football team, which lined up in three- and four-receiver sets and produced 2,441 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes.
Piedmont’s top four pass catchers — Silas Thompson, Austin Estes, Max Hanson and Ethan Swinford — all play baseball. They combined for five hits and eight runs Monday.
Throw in defensive backs Brant Deerman, and that’s five fast guys sprinkled through the starting lineup. Bryce Mohon kicked in football but also brings wheels.
Cassius Fairs and Omarion Foster, both fast guys and younger brothers to famous Piedmont fast guys, come off the bench. They also make challenging pinch runners.
Speed allows Piedmont to play a pressure brand of baseball.
“With the exception of about two or three guys in the lineup, we’ve got a track team,” Deerman said. “We’re always a threat and put pressure on guys. The field the ball and take their eyes up and try peak at first base. Before you know it, they’ve made an error.
“Just putting pressure on people, that’s the big thing.”
It’s helped Piedmont put up 157 runs in 11 games, an average of 14.3.
Match that against a Saks team that played four games Friday and Saturday and was short on rested pitchers, and an ugly outcome ensued.
Piedmont scored three runs apiece in the first and second innings then put on a basepaths parade in the third, inducing five Saks errors and taking advantage of four walks and two hit batsmen.
Brant Deerman, Sean Smith and Estes each delivered two-run singles. Thompson hit a run-scoring single.
Piedmont laid down two bunts on the rally, with Swinford and Hanson reaching base, and Swinford plated a run with an infield single.
Piedmont sent 21 batters to the plate, and Saks was on its third pitcher when the inning ended. Estes came to the plate for his would-be third at bat of the inning, but ball to the backstop and tag of a mercifully slow-running base runner for the third out gave Estes a redo to lead off the fourth.
“The threat of our speed is the difference, compared to some of the other teams that, maybe, had some better sticks in the lineup,” Matt Deerman said. “We just want our guys to roll the ball and put it in play and make people throw us out.”
On the mound, Estes, Thompson and Sloan Smith combined the throw a five-inning one-hitter. Estes accounted for five of their seven strikeouts.
“I think this team has developed quickly,” Matt Deerman said. “There’s a lot of experience on this team, guys that played young and guys that have kind of filled in.”