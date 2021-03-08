Calhoun County baseball: Piedmont survives Ohatchee rally, advances to championship game

OXFORD — For the third time in five years, Piedmont will be playing in the championship game of the Calhoun County baseball tournament. The Bulldogs survived a sixth-inning rally by Ohatchee and defeated the Indians 6-4 in Monday’s first semifinal game at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park. Piedmont won the tournament title last year and finished second in 2017.
The championship game will be played Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Jacksonville State’s Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium. Piedmont, seeded No. 2, will meet Oxford, the No. 1 seed, for the title.
Matt Deerman, the Bulldogs’ head coach, hadn’t settled on a starter for the championship game before Oxford edged Alexandria 1-0 in the second semifinal. Experienced starters Jadon Calhoun and Austin Estes are rested and available.
Piedmont starting pitcher Noah Reedy scored the game’s initial run in the home half of the third inning. He reached on a fielder’s choice — the second out of the inning — then stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on another wild pitch. Catcher Jack Hayes walked and Jake Austin entered to run for Hayes. Austin put Piedmont up 2-0 when he scored from first on Sean Smith’s double down the third base line and into the left field corner.
The Bulldogs added three runs in the fourth. Jakari Foster opened with an infield single. Max Hanson reached on a fielder’s choice that did not get an out. With one away, McClane Mohon was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Estes, Piedmont’s leadoff hitter, mashed a three-run triple to center field — sending Foster, Hanson and Mohon home.
The lead grew to 6-0 in the fifth inning. With one out, Calhoun singled up the middle. Foster followed with a triple on a drive into the gap between center field and right field.
Reedy seemed to tire in the sixth inning. He had allowed just two hits through five innings and — aided by a double play in the third and a caught stealing in the fourth — had retired the Indians on the minimum three batters from the second through the fifth. Deerman said Reedy’s pitches had been around the strike zone each of the first five innings but, in the sixth, he went between up in the zone and down in the dirt.
Ohatchee pitcher Bryce Noah started the visitors’ sixth with a single to right field, his second hit of the game. Carson Tittle walked but was erased when Konnor Baswell hit into a fielder’s choice. Devin Howell then walked to load the bases for No. 3 hitter Brenton Honaker.
“We knew that kid could hit,” Deerman said later. “He could smash it.”
After a visit to the mound by Deerman, Honaker lifted a home run to deep right field on the first pitch. It was a no-doubter. Foster, Piedmont’s right fielder, took two quick steps back then stopped to watch Honaker’s blast clear the wall with ease.
Reedy came back to retire the next two hitters on three pitches and routine fielding plays — a pop up to second base and a ground ball to shortstop.
In the seventh, Deerman brought Austin, a sophomore with a quirky delivery, to the mound and Reedy went to third base.
“If he throws strikes, he’s hard to hit,” Deerman said of Austin.
Austin got the first two batters he faced on strikeouts then Reedy fielded a ball hit to him at third cleanly and made a strong throw to first for the final out.
A double by Howell in the first, Noah’s two singles and Honaker’s home run were the only hits for Ohatchee.
Ohatchee head coach Blake Jennings said run production had not been a problem for his team. The Indians were averaging eight runs a game and had three triples and four doubles in Saturday’s quarterfinal win.
“We’ve been hitting it really well,” Jennings said. “Not today.”
Reedy fanned four. The two walks in the sixth were the only walks he allowed.
Estes and Foster each had two hits for Piedmont. Estes doubled in the third inning in addition to his fourth-inning triple. Foster singled and tripled. Four other Bulldogs had one hit. Smith doubled while Reedy, Hanson and Calhoun each had a single.