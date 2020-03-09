Calhoun County baseball: Oxford tops White Plains, to face Alexandria in semis

OXFORD — Updates from today's Calhoun County baseball tournament games at Choccolocco Park:
Oxford 12, White Plains 2: Oxford broke open a 3-0 game with six runs in the fifth inning and three in the sixth to end it, making good on Wesley Miller’s complete-game shutout with sevens strikeouts and sending Oxford to today’s 4: 30 p.m. semifinal against Alexandria at Jacksonville State University’s Jim Case Stadium.
Miller also went 2-for-4 with a double at the plate with two RBIs.
Dawson Winningham had the biggest night at the plate for Oxford, going 3-for-3 with three runs and four RBIs. He hit a double and a triple.
Trey Higgins hit a double and drove in a run, and Gavin Orcutt drove in two runs.