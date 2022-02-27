Calhoun County baseball: Oxford top seed, Donoho No. 4

WEAVER — Oxford will take the No. 1 seed in the Calhoun County baseball tournament, but Sunday’s seeding meeting at Weaver High School produced other interesting outcomes.
Donoho, the reigning Class 1A state runner-up who returns most of that team, received the No. 4 seed, believed to be the Falcons’ highest-ever seed at county,
Two-time defending county champion Piedmont, which lost three key players from its 2021 3A semifinalist team, came away as the No. 6 seed after its coach boosted Donoho at the seeding meeting.
It all leads to intrigue for the 2022 county tournament, which starts with five Friday games at Choccolocco Park. The tournament continues Saturday and Monday at Choccolocco Park, with semifinals Monday.
First pitch for the championship game is Wednesday, March 9, at 6 p.m. on Jacksonville State University’s Rudy Abbott Field.
Besides Oxford (4-2) as the No. 1 seed, No. 2 Alexandria (4-1), No. 3 Jacksonville (2-2) and No. 4 Donoho (0-0) round out the top four seeds. All get byes to Saturday’s quarterfinals on Choccolocco Park’s signature field.
Rounding out the seeds were No. 5 White Plains (2-1), No. 6 Piedmont (2-1), No. 7 Ohatchee (1-2), No. 8 Pleasant Valley (2-2), No. 9 Wellborn (1-1), No. 10 Saks (1-1), No. 11 Jacksonville Christian (2-0), No. 12 Weaver (0-1), No. 13 Faith Christian (0-0) and No. 14 Anniston (1-3).
2022 Calhoun County baseball tournament
March 4-9
Choccolocco Park/JSU
March 4
At Choccolocco Park
Weaver vs. Faith Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Jacksonville Christian vs. Anniston, 4:30 p.m.
Ohatchee vs. Saks, 4:30 p.m.
White Plains vs. Weaver/Faith, 6:30 p.m.
Piedmont vs. JCA/Anniston, 6:30 p.m.
March 5
Choccolocco Park
Pleasant Valley vs. Wellborn, 10 a.m.
Donoho vs. White Plains/Weaver/Faith, 10 a.m.
Alexandria vs. Ohatchee/Saks, noon
Jacksonville vs. Piedmont/JCA/Anniston, 2 p.m.
Oxford vs. Pleasant Valley/Wellborn, 4 p.m.
March 7
Choccolocco Park
Semifinals, 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
March 9
JSU’s Rudy Abbott Field
Championship, 6 p.m.