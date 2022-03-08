Calhoun County baseball: Oxford answers Donoho's challenge

OXFORD — No. 4 seed Donoho gave top seed Oxford something to answer in Monday’s Calhoun County baseball semifinals.
Per one of the Yellow Jackets’ mottos, they answered back.
R.J. Brooks scored on a triple plus an error to highlight Oxford’s three-run fifth inning after Donoho rallied to within a run, and his solo home run highlighted the Yellow Jackets’ three-run sixth as Oxford won 11-4 on Choccolocco Park’s signature field.
Oxford advanced to Wednesday’s 7 p.m. final on Jacksonville State University’s Rudy Abbott Field and will play No. 2 Alexandria.
Oxford seeks its first county title in two years.
“We want to win everything,” Brook said. “We’re so competitive. We want to be at the top of everything we do.”
To get back to the final, Class 6A Oxford had to punch back against Donoho, which made school history by reaching the Class 1A title series in 2021 and returned all but one senior.
Down 5-0 going into the top of the fourth inning, Donoho put four runs on the board. Blake Sewell's bloop single with bases loaded got the first run across, and three scored on Judson Billings' single plus an error in the outfield to make 5-4.
“We put together some timely hits that inning,” Donoho coach Steve Gendron said. “We had plenty of opportunities early in the game and did not capitalize.
“I was proud of the way we competed on the mound and at the dish.”
Donoho held Oxford to a Payton Watts triple in the bottom of the fourth and came to bat in the fifth with a chance to take the lead, but Hayes Harrison retired the Falcons in order.
Harrison got the win in six innings of work, striking out eight batters while allowing four runs on five hits.
Oxford retook control of the game starting in the fifth and did it as part of long-time head coach Wes Brooks’ “Big Five.” One item on the list is “answer back.”
R.J. Brooks, the coach’s nephew, started the answer with a leadoff triple in the bottom of the fifth. Add an errant throw from the outfield, and he scored.
“I was just hauling tail,” he said. “I knew I hit that ball, and I saw that guy. He didnt get a good hold of it, so I was digging for third.
“It was a close play. A better throw there, and he probably gets me out, but I beat the ball there. Went by and saw it popped up, ran home, and I ain’t going to lie. My quads were shaking.”
Hudson Gillman doubled home a run, and Miguel Mitchell’s bunt plus another error plated another run.
R.J. Brooks’ solo homer to right field started Oxford’s three-run, two-out rally in the sixth inning.
“We’re not trying to do that,” R.J. Brooks said of his homer. “We’re just trying to hit hard line drives. You barely miss it that one time and try to hit another hard line drive, and it gets a little carry on it and goes out.”
Mitchell also hit an RBI single in the sixth.
Brooks, Watts and Chance Griner each had two hits, and Griner drove home two runs.
Billings had two hits and two RBIs for Donoho.
“My gosh, Donoho, four seed, they gave us everything,” Wes Brooks said. “They’re very deserving. They’re a good team. They’re a really good team.
“That’s awesome for our county. Back when I played (for Wellborn) in the ‘90s, it seems like there were always eight or nine teams that had a good shot, and it’s getting like that, which is good for the county, good for baseball.”