Calhoun County baseball: Ohatchee up next as Weaver cruises past Anniston

PLEASANT VALLEY — Eleventh-seeded Weaver opened the Calhoun County baseball tournament in style Saturday, defeating No. 14 seed Anniston 25-1 in five innings.
The Bearcats advance to face sixth-seeded Ohatchee on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Weaver took advantage of numerous defensive miscues by the Bulldogs throughout the contest. The Bearcats scored five runs in the first inning, 12 in the second and eight in the fourth.
“We barrelled some balls up and took advantage of their miscues,” Weaver coach Jeremy Harper said.
After playing three games against Saks on Friday and Saturday, the Bearcats had to rely on a fresh face on the mound. Lance Garcia got his first start of the season and turned in a fine performance. He pitched four innings, allowing only two hits and one earned run to pick up the win. He fanned seven, including striking out the side in order in the third inning.
“The pitch count kind of got us and we had to throw some new guys today that really haven’t thrown a lot this year,” Harper said. “They responded pretty well, in this game particularly, threw strikes.”
Jackson Williams pitched the final inning for the Bearcats. He allowed no runs on one hit and struck out one.
Williams also set the tone for Weaver’s offensive explosion from the leadoff spot. He reached base five times, stole four bases and scored four runs.
Taylor Thompson went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, three runs scored and a stolen base. Devin Anderson scored three runs and stole one base. Austin Bryant reached base three times, scored two runs and stole one base.
Ethan Moncus was 3-for-3 with three singles, two runs scored and a stolen base. Garcia finished with three RBIs and one run. Hayden Dothard had two doubles, two RBIs and scored three runs.
Anniston’s lone run came after Jaylen Parker reached base after being hit by a pitch. He stole second base before Jordan Felder drove him in with an RBI single.