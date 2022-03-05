 Skip to main content
Calhoun County baseball: No. 6 seed Piedmont to semifinals

New Baseball teaser

OXFORD — No. 6 seed Piedmont advanced to the semifinals of the Calhoun County baseball tournament Saturday, beating Jacksonville 9-7 at Choccolocco Park.

The two-time defending tourney champion Bulldogs will play No. 2 Alexandria on Monday at 4:30 p.m. p.m.

The other semifinal, set for 6:30 p.m. on Choccolocco Park’s signature field, will pit top seed Oxford and No. 4 Donoho.

Piedmont’s top performers Saturday:

—Austin Estes, 2-for-3, run, RBI.

—Max Hanson, 1-for-5, tw runs, RBI.

—Jack Hayes, two RBIs; pitched five innings, allowing five hits, one earned run and three walks with five strikeouts.

—Noah Reedy, 3-for-4, run.

—McClane Mohon, 1-for-4, double, run, RBI.

—Brodey Brothers, 1-for-3, double. 

Jacksonville’s top performers:

—Jae-Taj Morris, 1-for-4, run.

—Dakoda Willingham, 1-for-4, double, two runs; pitched five innings, allowing three hits, no earned runs and one walk with four strikeouts.

—Tito Canales, 1-for-5, run.

—Grant Patterson, 1-for-2, run, two RBIs.

—Jim Ogle, 1-for-3, run, two RBIs.

—Will Greenwood, 1-for-2, double. 

2022 Calhoun County baseball tournament

March 4-9

Choccolocco Park/JSU

March 4

At Choccolocco Park

Weaver 10, Faith Christian 0

Jacksonville Christian 18, Anniston 0

Saks 5, Ohatchee 4

White Plains 4, Weaver 3

Piedmont 18, JCA 3

March 5

Choccolocco Park

Pleasant Valley 14, Wellborn 4

Donoho 7, White Plains 0

Alexandria 13, Saks 2

Piedmont 9, Jacksonville 7

Oxford 5, Pleasant Valley 0

March 7

Choccolocco Park

Semifinals

Piedmont vs. Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

Oxford vs. Donoho, 6:30 p.m.

March 9

JSU’s Rudy Abbott Field

Championship, 6 p.m.