Calhoun County baseball: No. 6 seed Piedmont to semifinals

OXFORD — No. 6 seed Piedmont advanced to the semifinals of the Calhoun County baseball tournament Saturday, beating Jacksonville 9-7 at Choccolocco Park.
The two-time defending tourney champion Bulldogs will play No. 2 Alexandria on Monday at 4:30 p.m. p.m.
The other semifinal, set for 6:30 p.m. on Choccolocco Park’s signature field, will pit top seed Oxford and No. 4 Donoho.
Piedmont’s top performers Saturday:
—Austin Estes, 2-for-3, run, RBI.
—Max Hanson, 1-for-5, tw runs, RBI.
—Jack Hayes, two RBIs; pitched five innings, allowing five hits, one earned run and three walks with five strikeouts.
—Noah Reedy, 3-for-4, run.
—McClane Mohon, 1-for-4, double, run, RBI.
—Brodey Brothers, 1-for-3, double.
Jacksonville’s top performers:
—Jae-Taj Morris, 1-for-4, run.
—Dakoda Willingham, 1-for-4, double, two runs; pitched five innings, allowing three hits, no earned runs and one walk with four strikeouts.
—Tito Canales, 1-for-5, run.
—Grant Patterson, 1-for-2, run, two RBIs.
—Jim Ogle, 1-for-3, run, two RBIs.
—Will Greenwood, 1-for-2, double.
2022 Calhoun County baseball tournament
March 4-9
Choccolocco Park/JSU
March 4
At Choccolocco Park
Weaver 10, Faith Christian 0
Jacksonville Christian 18, Anniston 0
Saks 5, Ohatchee 4
White Plains 4, Weaver 3
Piedmont 18, JCA 3
March 5
Choccolocco Park
Pleasant Valley 14, Wellborn 4
Donoho 7, White Plains 0
Alexandria 13, Saks 2
Piedmont 9, Jacksonville 7
Oxford 5, Pleasant Valley 0
March 7
Choccolocco Park
Semifinals
Piedmont vs. Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Oxford vs. Donoho, 6:30 p.m.
March 9
JSU’s Rudy Abbott Field
Championship, 6 p.m.