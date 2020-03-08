Calhoun County baseball: Jacksonville Christian rallies to take down Donoho

PLEASANT VALLEY — Nash and Kobe Messer, Brady Shaddix and Eli Fair add a basketball flavor to Jacksonville Christian’s baseball team.
A recent trip to the Final Four in Birmingham proved the Thunder knows how to win, even when the odds are stacked against them.
That’s exactly what 12th-seeded JCA did Saturday night when they rallied from nine runs down to beat No. 13 seed Donoho 18-16 during the first round of the Calhoun County baseball tournament.
“Most of these guys were basketball players, too, and I think that we saw through basketball season that they never gave up, never quit, kept playing,” JCA coach Tommy Miller said. “I think you are going to see that. Whether we win or whether we lose I think they’re going to keep playing, and they did tonight.”
The Thunder fell behind early and had to claw its way back for the remainder of the contest. Donoho scored four runs in the first inning and six in the fourth to go up 10-1. JCA responded with six runs of its own in the bottom of the fourth to cut the deficit to 10-7, but Donoho added six more runs in the top of the fifth to push its lead back to nine.
If JCA was going to have any shot of coming away with a win, it needed someone to stop the bleeding on the mound. Miller found that guy in eighth-grader Cole Guthrie.
Guthrie entered the game with one out in the fifth inning with the Thunder down 16-7. He walked the first batter he faced, but struck out the next two to end the inning. He got two groundouts to open the sixth inning, but walked the next two batters, before ending the inning with a strikeout.
JCA trailed 16-12 going into the bottom of the sixth, but the Thunder had one more big inning left in them, and Guthrie was a big part of that as well. He singled to get the rally started. After another single by Jeremy Cockrell, Cameron Moses stroked a two-run double to cut the deficit to 16-14. An RBI single by Kobe Messer cut the deficit down to one run.
Tyler Doggrell gave JCA its first lead of the game with a two-run single, and Guthrie added an insurance run with an RBI single.
Guthrie struck out the first batter he faced in the top of the seventh. After Blake Willingham reached on an error, Guthrie recorded another strikeout. Slade Haney walked to put the tying run on base, but Guthrie got Payne Golden to ground out to end it.
“Cole is an eighth grader that we’re working with, and he’s knowledgeable, baseball knowledgeable,” Miller said. “I felt like it’d be a good time to try to get him some experience out there, because he’s really been coming on.
“He was real nervous to start with. I think he may have walked the first batter he pitched to, but when he settled down, he really pitched well.”
Guthrie was the winning pitcher after throwing 2 ⅔ innings. He struck out five and walked four. But the most important part of his stat line: zero runs allowed.
With the win, JCA advances to face No. 5 seed Jacksonville on Monday at 2 p.m.