Calhoun County baseball: Gilman's walk-off hit breaks up Allen's no-hitter, lifts Oxford to title

JACKSONVILLE — Hudson Gilman and Andrew Allen met at the intersection of Allen’s wouldbe no-hitter and Oxford’s hopes in the Calhoun County baseball tournament.
Gilman delivered the walk-off hit on Jacksonville State University’s Rudy Abbott Field.
His double down the third-base line, the Yellow Jackets’ lone hit of the game, scored R.J. Brooks from first base with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, and Oxford walked off as county champion for the 10th time under long-time head coach Wes Brooks and first time since 2019.
“I love this team” Gilman said. “We’re going to go deep in the playoffs. That’s the goal. …
“Just keep the process, man. That’s all that matters.”
#CalhounBaseball22 team trophy presentations. pic.twitter.com/KWgc5zlSvm— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) March 10, 2022
Gilman’s hit two batters after Brooks forced a 3-0 count then walked on a 3-2 count mattered on a night when pitching and a couple key errors otherwise dominated the storyline.
Tournament organizers put an off day between Monday’s semifinals and the championship game this year. Both finalists had strong pitching available, and the arms didn’t disappoint.
Oxford starter Peyton Watts worked five innings, allowing two hits and two walks with six strikeouts.
Carter Johnson came on with a 2-0 lead in the sixth, and Alexandria rallied to tie the game. A throwing error allowed Sam Wade to reach base to lead off the threat, and singles by Austin West and pinch hitter Ty Brown got Wade across the plate to make it 2-1.
West scored on a wild pitch to tie the game, and Brown tried. Oxford catcher Caleb Thomas tagged him out, and Johnson struck out pinch hitter Samuel Henegar to end the threat.
Johnson recovered after Aaron Johnson’s two-out double in the seventh, getting leadoff hitter Seth Johnson to ground out.
The #CalhounBaseball22 all-tournament team, Oxford's Hayes Harrison MVP. pic.twitter.com/ao8akcZq5J— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) March 10, 2022
The pitching star of the night was Allen. He struck out four batters, walked three and hit two but went 6 1/3 innings before giving up a hit.
The sophomore threw 100 pitches and would’ve had to come out by rule, Alexandria coach Andy Shaw said. Allen’s previous long outing was 75 pitches.
Allen said he took extra motivation to the mound.
“I come into every game really, like, wanting to win, but nobody really likes Oxford from around here,” he said about the county’s only Class 6A school. “I think everybody wanted to beat them just as badly as we did.”
Allen said he worked the fastball-changeup combination early and fastball-curve in the middle.
“At the end, it was more fastball-changeup again,” he said. “I don’t really think I ever had a good three-pitch mix, but I still did all right.”
The closest Allen came to losing the no-hitter before Gilman’s game-winning hit came with two outs in the sixth, when tournament most valuable player Harrison Hayes’ liner started to drop in left field. Aaron Johnson ran up and made a diving catch.
That came one out after catcher Aiden Brunner caught pinch runner Judd Syer stealing. Syer came on after an Allen pitch hit Carter Johnson.
Those defensive gems partly atoned for big errors that helped Oxford build a 2-0 lead.
Chance Griner reached base in the second inning when a throw got by Alexandria first baseman Eli Barnes. Griner scored when Aaron Johnson seemed to lose Gilman’s fly ball in left field.
Brunner’s errant throw into right-center field allowed Brooks to score in the fourth. The throw bailed Oxford out after pinch runner Tide Gann attempted to steal second base with Brooks on second base.
That’s how Allen found himself down 2-0 with a no-hitter working.
“Playing in a playoff situation like this, it’ll help us in the long run, facing guys like that,” Shaw said. “You just can’t make those kinds of mistakes against good teams.”
Oxford claims its #CalhounBaseball22 championship trophy. pic.twitter.com/nWkh8SazBo— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) March 10, 2022
Alexandria’s two-run sixth inning tied the game, setting the stage for the dramatic finish and Gilman’s heroics.
“I was just sitting fastball,” the freshman said. “I knew he was going to give it to me. It was inside and just turned and put a good bat on it. That’s all that matters.”
Allen, who lost a no-hitter on Gilman’s hit and took the loss because of it, figuratively tipped his cap.
“I threw an outside fastball, and the kid pulled it,” he said. “It was a really good swing. I don’t really know how he hit it, but, I mean, good for him.”
Shaw, a veteran coach, saw something new.
“Never saw that in my life,” Shaw said. “We got everything that we wanted out of it except a win.”
As for the game-ending scenario, Wes Brooks saw linkage to family history in R.J. Brooks scoring the winning run from first base. Roby Brooks — Wes’ brother and former JSU teammate and R.J.’s father — scored the winning run from first base in late JSU coach Rudy Abbott’s 900th career victory, in 1997.
“Roby scored from first base right here on this field,” Wes Brooks said, “and his son did it tonight. That’s a good one.”
Abbott, who went on to win more than 1,000 games at JSU, died Feb. 16.
Oxford, the #CalhounBaseball22 champion! pic.twitter.com/c4lYAcBJnQ— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) March 10, 2022
Gilman came away with teammates as happy for him as they were for a county title.
“He works all the time,” Watts said. “He’s always working, even when he doesn’t tell anybody. He’s always somewhere hitting.
“They say the game finds you. It found him tonight.”