Calhoun County baseball: Eighth-seeded Saks advances, draws top-seeded Piedmont next

OXFORD — Saks’ baseball tour of Calhoun County went well Saturday. Real well.
After beating Weaver 15-14 in a three-and-a-half-hour game earlier in the day at Pleasant Valley, Saks loaded up the bus bound for Oxford. Once there, the Wildcats wolfed down Chick-fil-A and warmed up for their Calhoun County tournament opener against Wellborn.
Connor Martin pitched a solid performance, and the Wildcats looked plenty warmed up in advancing 6-3 in Choccolocco Park.
Eighth-seeded Saks (5-3) will face top-seeded Piedmont in Monday’s 7 p.m. quarterfinal on Choccolocco Park’s signature field.
“It’s been a long weekend,” Saks coach Wes Ginn said. “We had to play the two area games with Weaver yesterday, Friday night, late, and then Game 3 today at 2:30, and then a county game tonight.
“We’ve had a lot of baseball in two days.”
Blame it on the rain.
Persistent rain last week forced tournament organizers to rework the tournament schedule to accommodate state-mandated area series. Saks’ Class 3A, Area 9 series with Weaver, originally scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday, had to be played Friday.
Because of that series and two other area series involving county teams, the first day of county-tourney action moved from Friday to Saturday. Also, field conditions on Choccolocco Park’s auxiliary fields forced two tournament games to tourney host Pleasant Valley on Saturday night.
Game 3s for the Piedmont-Pleasant Valley and Saks-Weaver series played out earlier Saturday on Pleasant Valley’s field.
Saks left school about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, bound for Pleasant Valley. The Wildcats played a long, high-scoring game at Pleasant Valley then bused to Choccolocco Park for their county opener against Wellborn, scheduled for 7 p.m.
It started closer to 8, after Wellborn’s team waited out Saks’ arrival and quick wolfing of chicken in the concessions dining area, between the signature baseball and softball fields.
Their game ended about 10 p.m.
“It felt like a very long day,” Martin said, “but the excitement took over, once we started putting points on the board.”
Martin was a big reason Saks finished off the day as well as the Wildcats started it. The sophomore worked three batters into the sixth inning before running up against his AHSAA-mandated pitch limit, allowing three runs on seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts.
Ginn opted not to waste a pitcher during Saks’ 12-2, Game 2 loss to Weaver on Friday night, keeping Martin available for Saturday. Martin, who also plays catcher, caught Saks’ two Friday games but did not catch in Saks’ game against Weaver on Saturday.
Ginn didn’t want to make him squat three games in less than 24 hours then pitch.
“I felt fine today,” Martin said.
The busy Friday and Saturday helped Saks adapt to the cool air and see lots of pitches before playing No. 9-seeded Wellborn. The Panthers, the only team in the five-team Area 9 that didn’t have an area series last week, came in cold and had to wait out Saks’ arrival, dinner and warmup.
Wellborn executed early, turning a bases-loaded, 6-4-3 double play to get out of the first inning with zeroes on the scoreboard.
A great catch and rule-book dive led to a break for Saks in the top of the second.
Left fielder Mason Jairrels made a leaping catch on Kaden Goodwin’s line drive shot with runners on second and third bases. Both runners left their bases, not anticipating a catch, and Brayden Dempsey had crossed home plate before turning back. Back at third base, he was safe on the tag attempt, but umpires ruled that he didn’t come back across home plate.
Martin wound up getting out of the inning without giving up a run.
Saks took the lead with a three-run second inning, which started with walks to Martin, Hunter Landingham and Zack Waters. Rickey Garrett drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, but two other runs scored on a passed ball and a walk.
Saks scored what turned out to be the winning run on a fifth-inning error, behind two walks and Hunter McLeod’s sacrifice bunt.
“They just came out and played well,” Wellborn coach Nic Burns said. “The kid came out and threw well. We just didn’t execute in times we should have, and that’s all on me.”
Wellborn (1-4) will have off until starting its Area 9 series against Pleasant Valley on Thursday. Saks turns its attention to Piedmont before playing Piedmont in an area series next week.
“It’s going to be nice to be off tomorrow,” Ginn said.