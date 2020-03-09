Calhoun County baseball: Baswell leads Ohatchee past Weaver

OXFORD — Updates from today's Calhoun County baseball tournament games at Choccolocco Park:
Ohatchee 8, Weaver 3: Konnor Baswell pitched 5 2/3 innings, striking out five batters and allowing three earned runs as Ohatchee advanced to face Alexandria in the quarterfinals. He also went 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and scored a run.
Cade Williamson went 1-for-3 with a run and RBI, and Trey Pesnell went 1-for-2 with two runs and an RBI.
Jake Roberts pitched a scoreless 1 1/3 innings with one strikeout.
Austin Bryant was the man of the hour for Weaver, going 2-for-3 at the plate and striking out nine batters over 5 2/3 innings.