Calhoun County baseball: all-tournament team and individual awards

Oxford beat Alexandria 5-1 in the Calhoun County baseball tournament finals, and the Yellow Jackets also landed four players on the all-tournament squad.
Alexandria, Pleasant Valley, Ohatchee, White Plains, Weaver, Faith Christian, Donoho and Jacksonville were represented, too.
Most Valuable Player: Peyton Watts, Oxford
Most Outstanding Defensive Player: Hayes Harrison, Oxford
Most Outstanding Offensive Player: Seth Johnson, Alexandria
Samuel Duncan, Pleasant Valley
Braxton Curles, White Plains
Alex Almanza, Faith Christian
Will Greenwood, Jacksonville
Grant Patterson, Jacksonville
Aaron Johnson, Alexandria
Tripp Patterson, Alexandria