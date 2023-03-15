 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calhoun County baseball: all-tournament team and individual awards

Calhoun County baseball

The all-tournament team from the Calhoun County baseball tournament.

 Thomas Ashworth, Star Sports Writer

Oxford beat Alexandria 5-1 in the Calhoun County baseball tournament finals, and the Yellow Jackets also landed four players on the all-tournament squad.

Alexandria, Pleasant Valley, Ohatchee, White Plains, Weaver, Faith Christian, Donoho and Jacksonville were represented, too.