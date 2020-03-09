You are the owner of this article.
Calhoun County baseball: Alexandria surges late to down Ohatchee, reach semis

Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

OXFORD — Updates from today's Calhoun County baseball tournament games at Choccolocco Park:

Alexandria 12, Ohatchee 3: Alexandria broke open a 3-3 game with an eight-run fifth inning and advanced to face Oxford in Tuesday's 4:30 p.m. semifinal at Jacksonville State University's Jim Case Stadium.

Seth Slaton led the Valley Cubs, going 3-for-3 with a double, one run and one RBI. Austin West drove in two runs.

Benjamin McNew had a double and RBI, as did Layton Ellison.

Cade Shaddix hit a triple and drove in a run. He also pitched the final 1 innings, allowing no runs.

Dylan DiGangi pitched three scoreless innings, allowing two hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

Cade Williamson paced Ohatchee, going 2-for-4 with a double, one run and two RBIs.

